Rocky Mountain girls take down Moorcroft to win first state title since 1993

Victoria Arnold picked a great time to have a career game. The Rocky Mountain junior scored a career-high 24 points and added nine rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Grizzlies to a 46-35 victory over Moorcroft in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“Victoria is a beast,” Rocky Mountain head coach Eric Honeyman said.

Moorcroft would likely agree.

The Wolves turned the ball over on four of their first six possessions and Rocky Mountain scored their first seven points of the game. Once the Wolves finally settled down, Kailee Gill and Kyanna Petz knocked down 3-pointers and Petz made two free throws to cut the lead to 9-8 with 2:15 remaining in the quarter.

After Petz scored inside to tie the game at 10-all, Arnold took over. She converted two steals into layups to give the Grizzlies a 14-10 lead after one quarter. Rocky Mountain led the rest of the way.

“The last two games I thought we came out tight,” Honeyman said. “But tonight I could tell in warmups that the stress was gone and we were ready to just go out and play.”

Rocky Mountain pushed its advantage to 18-10 before Madelyn Weeda hit a corner 3 and Camlyn Connally made two free throws for Moorcroft.

But Kiara Jolley made two 3-pointers, Arnold scored on a putback and Kennedi Minchow got free inside as the Grizzlies doubled up the Wolves at 30-15. The lead was 30-19 at the break after Gill splashed a 3 and Talissa Fischbach made 1 of 2 free throws with no time on the clock.

“It was a hard-fought game, but we wanted it more,” Arnold said. “Defensively, we did a really good job in our 1-2-2 zone of closing out on their shooters.”

Moorcroft, which was in search of the program’s first state championship, was 5 of 12 (41.7%) from the field in the first half, but turned the ball over 15 times, which the Grizzlies converted into 18 points.

The second half bore a strong resemblance to the first with Arnold picking off an errant Moorcroft pass and taking it in for a layup on the Wolves’ first possession. The Wolves tried to chip away as Petz made 3 of 6 free throws and Fischbach hit from distance to trim the deficit to 34-25, but the Grizzlies always had an answer. Jolley and Arnold scored on drives to the basket to push the lead to double digits (38-25) heading to the fourth quarter.

The game was especially meaningful for Jolley, who tore her ACL in last year’s quarterfinal victory over Moorcroft. Playing in her final game for the Grizzlies the senior finished with 12 points.

“I was just glad I got another chance to play ball with my sisters,” Jolley said.

“She wanted this game more than anybody,” Arnold said of Jolley.

The Grizzlies turned up the defensive pressure in the second half as the Wolves were just 3 of 18 (16.7%). The 33 points scored by Moorcroft were the second-fewest it had scored in a game this season.

“We love defense,” said Honeyman, who was 10 when Rocky Mountain won its last, and only state championship prior to Saturday, in 1993. “We knew we had to run them off the 3-point line.

“I knew we had a good team at the start of the season. Even when we started 4-4 we just turned the page. And now we get to hang a banner.”

Moorcroft qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 14 years in 2020 and finished third but went 0-2 last season. Still, the Wolves’ three-year run of making it to state is a program first.

Rocky Mountain defeated Moorcroft 47-40 in the quarterfinals last year and advanced to the championship game before losing to Wyoming Indian.

