Senior-less Hanna girls rely on mental strength of junior class

"They're young but they do have varsity experience," Jones said. "We do a lot of our work by hustle. We use team speed and we love defense. We toyed with a couple different defenses and because of our effort it leads to the offensive things we do."

So how have the Miners mentally adapted to their situation? Well, they've been aided by professional baller Noah Dahlman. The Minnesota native went to Wofford and is now playing in the Dutch Professional League. He also hosts a basketball camp, which stresses mental mindset. He's come to share his teachings with the Miners the past few summers.

"That's helped not only our basketball but volleyball, football, track, wrestling teams," Jones said. "Our girls took to heart what he had to say. It really changed the tide for us."

It got the Miners to the point of internalizing last year's three-point quarterfinal loss to St. Stephens and using it as motivation. After not qualifying for the state tournament in three straight years, they weren't about to be content with a quarterfinal loss.

"They hold onto some things," Jones described. "When they know there's room to improve, they set their mind to it."