Senior-less Hanna girls rely on mental strength of junior class

While one name stands apart from the rest among the Hanna girls basketball team's stat sheet, the Miners are no one-woman show this season. They're young but experienced. They're strong-willed and determined. And, this year, they're hungry for more.
Hanna is 11-2 after a Friday night forfeit by Glendo and a 33-24 loss to Rock River on Saturday. It's the team's best start since the record book was invented. And at the root of it is a core group of juniors, because the Miners are without any senior leadership.
"It's been awhile since we had a senior," head coach Jackie Jones said. "We have three core juniors: Taylor Scott, Amy Campbell and Madison Campbell. Those are three terrific team leaders."
Amy Campbell protrudes from the stat sheet with her per-game averages -- 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.0 blocks. She's able to accrue those numbers due to the work of her teammates. Madison Campbell spreads the court with her modest 5.6-point, 5.7-rebound average. Scott's jumpers have enabled her to average 7.9 points, and her team-leading 4.5 steals has spurred on the Miners' transition attack.
Hannah Christie, another junior, is still getting used to playing basketball but has provided valuable minutes. Sophomore Randi Wilson is still growing into her own role after starting last season.
None of the Miners eclipse 5 feet, 7 inches, so they've created their successes on pure Class 1A grit.
"They're young but they do have varsity experience," Jones said. "We do a lot of our work by hustle. We use team speed and we love defense. We toyed with a couple different defenses and because of our effort it leads to the offensive things we do."
So how have the Miners mentally adapted to their situation? Well, they've been aided by professional baller Noah Dahlman. The Minnesota native went to Wofford and is now playing in the Dutch Professional League. He also hosts a basketball camp, which stresses mental mindset. He's come to share his teachings with the Miners the past few summers.
"That's helped not only our basketball but volleyball, football, track, wrestling teams," Jones said. "Our girls took to heart what he had to say. It really changed the tide for us."
It got the Miners to the point of internalizing last year's three-point quarterfinal loss to St. Stephens and using it as motivation. After not qualifying for the state tournament in three straight years, they weren't about to be content with a quarterfinal loss.
"They hold onto some things," Jones described. "When they know there's room to improve, they set their mind to it."
That determination showed itself in the second game of the year. Perennial power Hayden, Colorado, once again came to the annual Carbon County Classic in December with Hanna on its schedule. The Miners researched their opponent, like they always do, and saw Hayden had just went undefeated at a tournament in Utah. The Miners built a first-half lead and held on to win 40-37.
"After pulling off that win they got determined," Jones said.
Admittedly, this team's had its struggles. Not the least of which was their first loss of the season -- 40-33 at Rock River. They see room for improvement.
The Miners have turned their fortune around in order to make a charge for history. They're aware of the program's status and they know they can't get there without winning the next game ahead of them.
No team from the East has won a state championship since Lingle-Fort Laramie accomplished the feat in 2014. Prior to that it had been since 2008. And the West Conference is once again stacked with talented teams. All the Miners are saying is to not count them out because they're something different.
