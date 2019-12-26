Sheridan great Robbi Ryan carries Wyoming legacy with her everywhere

That time the senior went toe-to-toe with the Camels herself. Gillette somehow escaped with a 70-68 double-overtime win but those in attendance walked away talking about Ryan. She dropped 50 points — well above her 21.8 points per game average and still a school record — on the defending state champions.

As much as Ryan still talks fondly of all the road trips with her former teammates, that game has always stood out to her and those who packed the gym to bear witness.

“We lost that game but she single-handedly just worked and worked to keep us in that game,” Pickett recalled. “She set us up to try and win it. She’s just a special kind of athlete that never stopped.”

***

Schools bombarded Pickett with communications. At that point they could easily find film on their own, so they called Pickett to discover what kind of person they’d be getting if they earned Ryan’s commitment. That’s one aspect of the recruiting process that Pickett always enjoyed talking about. She was still a young coach and hadn’t been in touch with that many schools about an athlete before. But she gushed about Ryan at every opportunity.

“That was fun to talk about how genuine of a person she is,” Pickett said. “I was so grateful (because) she’s such an awesome kid.”