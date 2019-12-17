Slow start dooms Kelly Walsh girls to loss against East in home opener

Even the 11-time state-champion Kelly Walsh dance team wasn't without early-season hiccups on Tuesday night. They marched onto the court at halftime of the girls' basketball game and braced for their music to begin on cue. It didn't. They waited a few uncomfortable minutes for the music to begin and their routine to go off without further hitch.

The basketball team followed with a similar recovery but it wasn't enough to prolong its season-opening winning streak.

Kelly Walsh fell behind early and once Cheyenne East's offense got going that's all there was to it. East pulled away for a 71-52 win at Kelly Walsh High School to remain perfect and hand the Trojans their first loss of the season in their home opener.

Both teams went undefeated throughout the Strannigan Classic in Riverton last weekend but looked far from perfect initially. They settled for traded free throws in the first 3 minutes as East couldn't connect from the floor and Kelly Walsh struggled to maintain possession.

"We played pretty well in Riverton," Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi said. "But I think this game against East is a good test for us and we kind of needed to figure out who we are. And we figured out we need to play a little bit more physical if we want to stay in some of these big games."