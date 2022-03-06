Southeast takes down Upton in overtime to win Class 1A girls state basketball title

One week after the Southeast girls defeated Upton on a last-second 3-pointer to win the Class 1A East Regional, it seemed only fitting the state championship game between the two teams would go to overtime.

"I told the team, 'We've got four more minutes,'" Southeast head coach Jennifer Scheer said of the extra session. "Let's play defense."

The Cyclones did. They limited the Bobcats to two free throws and a late bucket for a 58-53 victory Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper to claim the program's first state title since 2008.

Upton's Paige Timberman knocked down a 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game at 49-all. Neither team was able to break the deadlock despite numerous shot attempts.

"We knew it would be a dog fight," Southeast's Brenna Herring said. "Upton played great defense, but I think it came down to who wanted it more."

Herring, who led the Cyclones with 17 points, opened the scoring in the overtime and Kealy Carson made it 53-49 with a layup. After Jerrica Caylor made two free throws for Upton, Carson's two free throw pushed the lead back to four points with 1:20 remaining. Upton was unable to score on the other end and Baylie Booth went 1 of 2 at the charity stripe to extend the Cyclones' lead to 56-51 with 32.8 seconds on the clock.

Sophie Louderback scored the Bobcats' only basket of the overtime with an off-balance shot in the paint, but two more free throws by Southeast's Sydney Anderson kept it a two-possession game. Southeast then prevented the Bobcats from getting a clean look at the basket and the Cyclones were able to celebrate.

"I'm on cloud nine right now," Herring said. "I've watched so many Southeast teams come close over the year ... For us to finally win a state title means the world to us."

Since winning the program's last state title in 2008, the Cyclones had finished second four times (2009, 2015-16, '19) and third twice (2013, '21).

Southeast wasn't about to be denied Saturday, though.

Herring led the Cyclones (25-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Carson added 11 points and Anderson 10.

"Brenna is amazing," Scheer said. "She's blue-collar, she works hard and she never smiles on the court. She's my kind of player."

Upton, which lost in the championship game for the second year in a row and is still in search of its first state title, got 17 points from both Caylor and Timberman. Alyson Louderback added 14 and Sophie Louderback had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

