The Cokeville Panthers win their third consecutive 1A state title.

The Panthers started the third quarter fast, scoring on consecutive transition layups by junior Kylee Dayton and Barnes. Their defense only allowed the Bobcats to score 7 points in the quarter.

“The first year, we were terrible coming out of halftime,” said Teichert. “Just about halfway through, we’ve been pretty good coming out of the half, getting after it and making it happen in the third quarter.”

In the fourth quarter, Barnes got her fourth foul and went to the bench. That seemed to rejuvenate the Bobcats as they scored on three consecutive plays, but the writing was already on the wall. The Bobcats never could close the gap and never trailed by less than 10 points in the quarter.

The state title victory is Cokeville’s 11th championship. Teichert credits his team with all the success he’s had over the years.

“We’ve got six seniors, and they’re wonderful young ladies,” he said. “A couple of them don’t get to play a lot, but they are wonderful teammates, and there’s no animosity, and they’re good to the young kids that do play. It’s a wonderful thing to coach young ladies like that.”

With 3:37 left in regulation, Barnes checked back in and added the necessary juice the Panthers needed to finish the game.