The Cokeville Panthers win their third consecutive 1A state title.

The announcer of the 2021 Class 1A Girls Wyoming State High School Championship game forgot to announce Cokeville’s Emmy Barnes’ name during the starting lineup introduction.
But by the end of the Panthers’ 62-48 victory over Upton High, Barnes, a junior, made sure everyone at the Ford Wyoming Center knew her name as she finished with 33 points in a dominating performance, propelling her and the Panthers to their third consecutive state title.
“I was just young,” Barnes said. “(As) a freshman and sophomore, it still means the same, but as you get older, you kind of take more responsibility for the team, so it kind of means more when you’re a leader on the team.”
The first quarter was a closely contested one as the Panthers ended it with a 14-9 advantage. Junior Alyson Louderback’s post-up game kept the Bobcats right in it.
“We knew we had a battle in for us, but they lost a really good player last night, which is too bad for them,” Panthers head coach Briant Teichert said. “It would have made a difference because that young lady is a good ballplayer, and she got injured, so that’s kind of a downer for them. They would’ve been a different team had that not happened.”
The Panthers constant pressure paid huge dividends as they forced 19 turnovers and 10 steals. The Bobcats began showing signs of fatigue at the start of the half.
The Panthers started the third quarter fast, scoring on consecutive transition layups by junior Kylee Dayton and Barnes. Their defense only allowed the Bobcats to score 7 points in the quarter.
“The first year, we were terrible coming out of halftime,” said Teichert. “Just about halfway through, we’ve been pretty good coming out of the half, getting after it and making it happen in the third quarter.”
In the fourth quarter, Barnes got her fourth foul and went to the bench. That seemed to rejuvenate the Bobcats as they scored on three consecutive plays, but the writing was already on the wall. The Bobcats never could close the gap and never trailed by less than 10 points in the quarter.
The state title victory is Cokeville’s 11th championship. Teichert credits his team with all the success he’s had over the years.
“We’ve got six seniors, and they’re wonderful young ladies,” he said. “A couple of them don’t get to play a lot, but they are wonderful teammates, and there’s no animosity, and they’re good to the young kids that do play. It’s a wonderful thing to coach young ladies like that.”
With 3:37 left in regulation, Barnes checked back in and added the necessary juice the Panthers needed to finish the game.
“I had 29 (points as a freshman in the 2019 state title game),” Barnes said. “And I’ve always wanted to beat it. I didn’t get it my sophomore year, so I’m super excited I got it my junior year.”
Teichert believes she’s right up there with some of the best players in the state and can’t wait to see what she and the team can do next year.
“She’s a wonderful young lady, I’m proud of her and her teammates that encourage her,” Teichert said. “As a freshman, she came in and just had such wonderful older teammates that made her feel comfortable, and she was able to grow with them really well. Now, she’s becoming that type of young lady to our younger girls.”