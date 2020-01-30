You are the owner of this article.
Three Natrona County seniors sign letters of intent on Thursday
A pair of Natrona County seniors signed their letters of intent inside the school's library on Wednesday afternoon, making their decisions to attend college and continue their athletic careers.

Casper College picked up a momentous signing, as Mustangs senior Nathan Hawley became the first T-Birds soccer player in program history when he signed to stay in Casper and play on his hometown team's first collegiate men's soccer team. 

Parker Mooren signed her letter of intent to run track at Chadron State next year. She recently finished third in the 200 and ran on the Fillies' second-place 1,600 sprint medley relay team at the Gillette Indoor Meet last weekend.

Senior Kate Robertson was scheduled to sign her letter of intent to play basketball at Casper College but declined in favor of Hawley and Mooren being the sole focus. Casper College held a signing ceremony for Robertson last month.

