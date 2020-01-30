Three Natrona County seniors sign letters of intent on Thursday

A pair of Natrona County seniors signed their letters of intent inside the school's library on Wednesday afternoon, making their decisions to attend college and continue their athletic careers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper College picked up a momentous signing, as Mustangs senior Nathan Hawley became the first T-Birds soccer player in program history when he signed to stay in Casper and play on his hometown team's first collegiate men's soccer team.

Parker Mooren signed her letter of intent to run track at Chadron State next year. She recently finished third in the 200 and ran on the Fillies' second-place 1,600 sprint medley relay team at the Gillette Indoor Meet last weekend.

Senior Kate Robertson was scheduled to sign her letter of intent to play basketball at Casper College but declined in favor of Hawley and Mooren being the sole focus. Casper College held a signing ceremony for Robertson last month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.