It was only fitting Friday’s Class 4A girls’ semifinal game between Thunder Basin and Sheridan went into overtime. The game was tied 10 times and featured 12 lead changes until Thunder Basin finally put together a scoring run at the start of the extra session on its way to a 53-44 victory at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Bolts’ Laney McCarty tied the game at 43-all on a fast-break layup late in regulation to force overtime. And the final four minutes belonged to Thunder Basin, which got 3-pointers from Peiytyn Williams and Attie Jo Westbrook for the biggest lead of the game at 49-43.

The Bolts then put the game away at the free-throw line and on defense to reach the title game for the first time since winning it all in 2019.

The game was close throughout.

A 3-pointer by Kinley Solem gave Thunder Basin a 4-0 lead but Adeline Burgess answered with a triple for Sheridan to set the tone for the back-and-forth tilt.

The Broncs took their first lead at 7-5 on two free throws from Sam Spielman midway through the first quarter, but McCarty put the Bolts back on top with a 3-pointer. Sheridan’s Ella Bilyeu then gave Sheridan a 10-8 with a 3-pointer.

After Alli Ligocki gave Sheridan a 12-10 advantage on a drive to the rim, Williams scored to make it a 12-all game at the end of the quarter.

Neither team led by more than two points in the second quarter. Sheridan looked like it was going to take the lead into the halftime locker room after Ligocki scored on a spinning move in the lane, but Williams’ put-back of an errant 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Bolts a 21-20 lead.

Sheridan took its biggest lead of the game at 29-25 on a put-back by Gill Mitzel, but the Bolts got a free throw from Williams and a corner 3 from Kambel Cox and the teams headed to the fourth tied at 29-all.