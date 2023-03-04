The third time proved to be the charm for Upton to make history.

After losing in the championship game the last two years the Bobcats took down defending state champ Southeast 59-54 to win their first Wyoming State High School Class 1A Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“This feels amazing,” Upton senior Brooklyn Materi said in the postgame celebration. “I really can’t believe it.”

The Bobcats (24-2) took the lead late in the first half and held off every Southeast challenge to snap a three-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

“We finally got ‘em,” Upton senior Paige Timberman said.

Southeast took an early lead before Upton battled back to take the lead late in the first half. The Bobcats never gave it back.

They led by double digits in the fourth quarter, but missed just enough free throws to allow Southeast to stay alive. Down the stretch, though, the Bobcats made the plays and got the stops they needed to end their championship drought.

Sasha Haines made a late 3-pointer for the Cyclones, but Upton inbounded the ball to Sydney Schneider, who dribbled out the clock. The Bobcats spent the next few minutes celebrating on the court.

Southeast jumped out to an 11-4 lead with Shelby Ekwall, Kealy Carson, Bailey Booth and Sydney Anderson all contributing. Upton junior Sophie Louderback then asserted herself with back-to-back baskets at the rim, Sydney Schneider hit a corner 3-pointer and Louderback added another bucket to cap a 9-0 run and give the Bobcats a 13-11 advantage.

Upton pushed the lead to 20-13 as Paige Timberman knocked down a triple and converted a steal into a breakaway layup.

“That kind of got us going at a faster pace,” Timberman said. “It was just a realization and all the girls picked it up with us.”

Carson and Booth both scored at the rim for the Cyclones, but the Bobcats answered with a 5-0 run to push its lead to 25-17 midway through the second quarter.

Ekwall then scored five consecutive points and Carson split a pair of free throws to cut the Upton lead to 25-23 with 1:18 remaining in the quarter. Once again Upton answered with baskets from Brooklyn Materi and Maddie Mills. Brenna Herring got one back for Southeast, but Materi beat the buzzer with a layup to give Upton a 31-25 lead at the break.

Upton extended the lead in the third quarter with Louderback scoring on a put-back and Mills making a 3-pointer. Southeast got buckets from Herring and Carson before Louderback scored at the rim and Schneider made two free throws to make it a 40-29 game. The Bobcats took a 40-30 lead into the final frame.

The victory was a family affair for Materi. Her mom, Jackie, is the head coach and her younger sister, sophomore Breeley, is also on the team.

“It’s something special to win it with my mom, my sister, my teammates and the two other seniors,” the three-time Class 2A state champion golfer said. “It’s a special moment for us because we’ve worked so hard and we came up short the last three years.”

Louderback finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Upton, which also got 14 points from Schneider and 11 from Maddie Mills. Herring had 16 points and Carson 14 for Southeast.