Vastly improved Fillies host rival Kelly Walsh in home opener

Kelly Walsh went into practice on Wednesday with the intention of installing a new game plan. A short memory was necessary following Tuesday’s loss to Cheyenne East. Thursday night brings a different set of obstacles for the Trojans.
Just hours after suffering their first loss of the season, Kelly Walsh goes across town to face scrappy rival Natrona County. That’s left them little time to solve the issues that arose against East.
“We’re getting good things to happen, we just can’t finish right now,” Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi said. “It is the first week of the season, whatever you want to call it. Some good things to grow upon and our seniors just got to keep leading.”
Missed layups and missed put-backs didn’t help as the Trojans spotted East a 15-4 lead in the opening 8 minutes. A free throw from senior Danilynn Schell opened the scoring but the Trojans didn’t score again until Schell hit a corner 3 with a minute left in the first quarter. Schell hit four from distance to finish with a team-high 13.
By the time Kelly Walsh started to gain confidence by adapting to the game’s physicality it was already too late.
East held a near-20 point lead for the duration of the second half. Kelly Walsh stayed competitive and found a defensive press that bothered East but simply ran out of time.
“You’ve just got to keep fighting in those situations,” Tuomi said. “That’s one thing that our girls will never do: is quit.”
So the Trojans’ strong senior class, involving Schell, Corin Carruth, Isabel Lyons, Rachel Schmucker and Sarah Strube, takes its leadership across town to play Natrona County. Together, they’ve had the upper-hand over their most storied rival.
Kelly Walsh hasn’t lost to Natrona County in the regular season since Feb. 7, 2017. That’s four straight wins for the Trojans. Although it’s worth noting that in the Fillies’ turbulent season a year ago Kelly Walsh’s two wins came by an average of just 7 points. And the Fillies are much improved already this season.
Natrona County has already doubled its win total from last season. The Fillies may have went undefeated if not for an astonishing performance from Green River’s Ashelynn Birch, who guided the Wolves’ second-half comeback with 30 points while converting 11 of 14 from the floor. That 53-50 loss to Green River was the only game in which the Fillies didn’t have a single scorer in double digits.
Sophomore Alesha Lane led the Fillies with 16 points against Jackson and sophomore Emma Patik scored 10 in the opener against Rock Springs. Lane, in fact, had a double-double in that Jackson game by securing 10 rebounds.
The Fillies welcome Kelly Walsh to Jerry Dalton Gym on Thursday night with a valuable opportunity. Kelly Walsh may be their biggest challenge of the season thus far.
Both teams received lessons through the opening slate of games. They’ve adapted and moved forward. Thursday will provide even more learning opportunities for the young season. But there’s also bragging rights on the line and that makes Thursday’s clash means a little more than an average mid-December game.
