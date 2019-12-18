Vastly improved Fillies host rival Kelly Walsh in home opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You’ve just got to keep fighting in those situations,” Tuomi said. “That’s one thing that our girls will never do: is quit.”

So the Trojans’ strong senior class, involving Schell, Corin Carruth, Isabel Lyons, Rachel Schmucker and Sarah Strube, takes its leadership across town to play Natrona County. Together, they’ve had the upper-hand over their most storied rival.

Kelly Walsh hasn’t lost to Natrona County in the regular season since Feb. 7, 2017. That’s four straight wins for the Trojans. Although it’s worth noting that in the Fillies’ turbulent season a year ago Kelly Walsh’s two wins came by an average of just 7 points. And the Fillies are much improved already this season.

Natrona County has already doubled its win total from last season. The Fillies may have went undefeated if not for an astonishing performance from Green River’s Ashelynn Birch, who guided the Wolves’ second-half comeback with 30 points while converting 11 of 14 from the floor. That 53-50 loss to Green River was the only game in which the Fillies didn’t have a single scorer in double digits.

Sophomore Alesha Lane led the Fillies with 16 points against Jackson and sophomore Emma Patik scored 10 in the opener against Rock Springs. Lane, in fact, had a double-double in that Jackson game by securing 10 rebounds.