Wyoming Indian closes on 10-0 run to repeat as 2A Girls champions

With the game up in the air and teeming with nervous energy, Wyoming Indian still had time. Head coach Aleta Moss called a timeout having seen her Lady Chiefs’ lead evaporate into a 4-point deficit with 3 minutes left and asked her girls if they still wanted to win. They assured her they did.
“There’s a lot of time and we’re just going to come back and keep working,” Moss told them. “We’re going to come back, make some steals, get some fouls and make some free throws.”
Moss’ elder prophecy came to fruition. The Lady Chiefs scored the final 10 points in the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championship to successfully defend their title against Pine Bluffs with a 52-46 thriller on Saturday afternoon at Casper Events Center. She hasn’t accrued 603 career wins by sheer luck.
The Lady Chiefs did, however, make their first consecutive championship since 2003-04 more dramatic than Saturday’s game started.
An old-fashioned 3 from Sandie Friday broke a tie and kick-started a 9-0 run early in the second quarter. The Lady Chiefs dictated tempo while Pine Bluffs sophomore leading scorer Jaiden Shelit struggled out to a 0-for-4 start. Even her first high-arching free throw sailed off the back of the rim while Wyoming Indian scored in transition.
Shelit finally broke her drought with a floater just over 14 minutes in to start a personal 6-point run to pull the Hornets within 3. The junior trio of Astorga, Friday and Jaiden Ferris all scored just before half to regain momentum for the defending champions. Astorga finished with 20, Ferris added 14 and Friday scored 13.
You have free articles remaining.
“I want to be that leader to tell the girls that we got this,” Astorga said. “We can do this.”
Wyoming Indian scored a season-low 35 points in their opening-weekend loss to Pine Bluffs. The Lady Chiefs broke 35 on Saturday with 10 minutes still on the clock. However, they could never pull away. Pine Bluffs’ superior size down low and Shelit’s regained stroke kept the Hornets within two possessions for most of the fourth quarter. Despite starting high-and-dry for the first 10 minutes of the championship, Shelit finished with 20.
“We lost track of her,” Moss said. “And they’re big girls. We had to do what we had to do to get the win.”
A runner from Shelit midway through the fourth quarter gave the Hornets their first lead since the first quarter. A put-back from senior Dylan Sweeter doubled their lead and drew a timeout from Aleta Moss with 3:15 left.
“She said ‘You guys better work your butts off, you guys got to communicate,’” Astorga remembered. “We told each other that we got this. Then we looked up at the clock.”
Wyoming Indian scored 6 straight immediately out of that timeout, including a go-ahead reverse layup from Astorga with 2 minutes left. Pine Bluffs had possession down 2 with 34 seconds left but Ferris picked Shelit’s pocket and hit two nerve-wracking free throws before Astorga added a quick steal-and-score to ice it.
“I’ve been practicing my whole career to make those free throws,” Ferris said.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans