Wyoming Indian closes on 10-0 run to repeat as 2A Girls champions

“I want to be that leader to tell the girls that we got this,” Astorga said. “We can do this.”

Wyoming Indian scored a season-low 35 points in their opening-weekend loss to Pine Bluffs. The Lady Chiefs broke 35 on Saturday with 10 minutes still on the clock. However, they could never pull away. Pine Bluffs’ superior size down low and Shelit’s regained stroke kept the Hornets within two possessions for most of the fourth quarter. Despite starting high-and-dry for the first 10 minutes of the championship, Shelit finished with 20.

“We lost track of her,” Moss said. “And they’re big girls. We had to do what we had to do to get the win.”

A runner from Shelit midway through the fourth quarter gave the Hornets their first lead since the first quarter. A put-back from senior Dylan Sweeter doubled their lead and drew a timeout from Aleta Moss with 3:15 left.

“She said ‘You guys better work your butts off, you guys got to communicate,’” Astorga remembered. “We told each other that we got this. Then we looked up at the clock.”