Wyoming Indian completes a three-peat and beats Rocky Mountain to win state title

From that point on, it seemed like that for every basket the Grizzlies scored, Wyoming Indian would score two. Before the game, Chiefs head coach Aleta Moss told her team they needed to play tough and smart at once.

“We’re going to have to fight as much we can because you guys have been here more times than they have,” Moss said. “You guys know what it is to win a state championship, and you’re going to have all that senior experience; we’re going to have to work as a team and do the best that we can.”

The Chiefs and Grizzlies played each other the previous week for the first time all season, and it also happened to be the first time Wyoming Indian played in front of a crowd.

“We had to figure out how to play them and how to guard them,” senior Jaden Ferris said. “Which shooters they had and everything. And they’re a good balanced team, too. I have to give them credit.”

Wyoming Indian had grown accustomed to playing in crowd-less gyms, so they felt more pressure than usual at last week's West Regionals. According to Friday and fellow senior Angela Astorga, the team had just traveled from Big Piney to Rocky Mountain and were feeling “a little tired.” In spite of that, they won 41-38.