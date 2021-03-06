Wyoming Indian completes a three-peat and beats Rocky Mountain to win state title

Late last year, the Wyoming Indian girls basketball team had no indication that it would have a season. The seniors on the team were constantly texting each other words of encouragement, to be safe and wear a mask. They so badly wanted a season, considering what was at stake — a third consecutive state title.
On Saturday, the Chiefs finally got their chance and completed the three-peat with a 44-29 victory over Rocky Mountain in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Chiefs fans are known for their passion and encouragement. However, when they broke into song and sang “Happy Birthday” to Chiefs senior Sandie Friday during warmups, things felt like they were coming full-circle.
Friday celebrated her birthday with a festive-like performance of 16 points and 11 rebounds and received the birthday present every girl on the court wanted — a state title.
“It’s crazy being here,” Friday said. “It’s like it’s not real because we worked so hard to get here, you know? We knew those other teams were ahead of us. We knew Rocky wasn’t going to back down.”
The first quarter was a close affair with each team answering each other’s baskets. — senior Jolynn Fighting Bear scored six points in the quarter for the Chiefs. However, in the second stanza, the Chiefs began separating from the competition by limiting the Grizzlies to four points.
From that point on, it seemed like that for every basket the Grizzlies scored, Wyoming Indian would score two. Before the game, Chiefs head coach Aleta Moss told her team they needed to play tough and smart at once.
“We’re going to have to fight as much we can because you guys have been here more times than they have,” Moss said. “You guys know what it is to win a state championship, and you’re going to have all that senior experience; we’re going to have to work as a team and do the best that we can.”
The Chiefs and Grizzlies played each other the previous week for the first time all season, and it also happened to be the first time Wyoming Indian played in front of a crowd.
“We had to figure out how to play them and how to guard them,” senior Jaden Ferris said. “Which shooters they had and everything. And they’re a good balanced team, too. I have to give them credit.”
Wyoming Indian had grown accustomed to playing in crowd-less gyms, so they felt more pressure than usual at last week's West Regionals. According to Friday and fellow senior Angela Astorga, the team had just traveled from Big Piney to Rocky Mountain and were feeling “a little tired.” In spite of that, they won 41-38.
Most teams the Chiefs faced had completed a majority of their season while they were just starting theirs. Despite that, the Chiefs decisively beat each of their opponents at the state championships — while still working on their basketball endurance.
So when Friday connected on both of her free throws in the final seconds of the game, it wasn’t just another state title for the Chiefs. It was a culmination of fighting for a season they thought was never going to happen.
All of the text messages Ferris, Friday, Astorga, and the other seniors sent to each other showed the resilience that most teenagers don’t have to go through.
After 32 minutes, the Chiefs earned their spot in Wyoming history as only the third school to win three consecutive Class 2A girls state titles.
“Basketball isn’t just basketball,” Astorga said. “It’s more like life. That’s really our journey and what we work for.”