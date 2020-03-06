Wyoming Indian pulls away from Moorcroft, meeting Pine Bluffs in final

“That was a good run,” Astorga said. “We just had that mentality that we had to get that ball. Since we got those turnovers we got in our groove again.”

Friday tied the team high with 10 points on her birthday. Fellow junior Jaden Ferris shared the team lead with her. Astorga had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

That punched Wyoming Indian’s ticket into the finals, where these girls get their own chapter in the Wyoming Indian-Pine Bluffs rivalry.

Thanks to a hot start and a consistently efficient offense, Pine Bluffs dispatched Lusk for the fourth time this season with a 63-27 win to start Friday’s championship bracket action.

The Hornets overwhelmed their SEWAC foe, jumping out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and never let up. Leading scorer Jaiden Shelit equaled her scoring output from all of yesterday (7 points) in the opening quarter. She finished with a game-high 24.

Lusk simply couldn’t keep up like they did in their most recent meeting, a tight 6-point loss. At one point junior Courtney Rowley intercepted a pass near center court on the breakaway and, after two stretching steps, watched her layup hit the backboard and roll off the front rim. It was simply one of those days for the Tigers — who trailed 32-14 at that point.