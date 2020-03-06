Wyoming Indian pulls away from Moorcroft, meeting Pine Bluffs in final

The final horn in Friday night’s 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships semifinals at Casper Events Center sounded at 7:21 p.m. For most of those involved that marked the official time Saturday’s championship match-up was set. For Moorcroft, it may as well have been midnight.
Fresh off their first quarterfinal win in state tournament history, Moorcroft stood toe-to-toe with defending state champion Wyoming Indian. It was a scrap for 22 minutes before the Lady Chiefs emboldened their press and the Wolves went cold. When the final whistle blew, Wyoming Indian clinched its fourth consecutive trip to the state championship game with a 51-24 win.
“That feels good,” Lady Chiefs junior Sandie Friday said. “We had to work hard for it.”
Junior Angela Astorga initiated the Wolves immediately, hitting a corner 3 on the opening possession before notching a quick steal and bucket. Moorcroft found itself down 5-0 in the first 20 seconds. Wolves senior RiLee Bonaguidi made a 3 of her own and then another before the Wolves went on a 10-minute drought without scoring from the field. And yet, because the Lady Chiefs couldn’t score either, a pair of free throws from Moorcroft junior Tianne Fischbach tied the game at 13 with 2 minutes left in the opening half.
Defending champion and Cinderella continued to swap buckets until late in the third quarter when the Lady Chiefs’ 2-1-2 press and active 2-3 zone eliminated the Wolves. Moorcroft shot 5 percent in the second half, with senior Kaylei Petz hitting a 3 for their only field goal of the final 16 minutes. And as for that press — Wyoming Indian scored 27 points off 32 turnovers. Moorcroft scored 0. So the Chiefs were able to pull away.
“That was a good run,” Astorga said. “We just had that mentality that we had to get that ball. Since we got those turnovers we got in our groove again.”
Friday tied the team high with 10 points on her birthday. Fellow junior Jaden Ferris shared the team lead with her. Astorga had 9 points and 9 rebounds.
That punched Wyoming Indian’s ticket into the finals, where these girls get their own chapter in the Wyoming Indian-Pine Bluffs rivalry.
Thanks to a hot start and a consistently efficient offense, Pine Bluffs dispatched Lusk for the fourth time this season with a 63-27 win to start Friday’s championship bracket action.
The Hornets overwhelmed their SEWAC foe, jumping out to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and never let up. Leading scorer Jaiden Shelit equaled her scoring output from all of yesterday (7 points) in the opening quarter. She finished with a game-high 24.
Lusk simply couldn’t keep up like they did in their most recent meeting, a tight 6-point loss. At one point junior Courtney Rowley intercepted a pass near center court on the breakaway and, after two stretching steps, watched her layup hit the backboard and roll off the front rim. It was simply one of those days for the Tigers — who trailed 32-14 at that point.
Seniors Hyleigh and Maddie Fornstrom both stuck to the Tigers’ leading scorer throughout the game. Rowley finished with a team-high 11 points while shooting just 3 of 20. The Tigers, as a team, shot 9-for-46 (19.6 percent) from the field.
Pine Bluffs also dominated the glass with a rebounding margin of 45-28. That helped the Hornets punch their first ticket to the title game since 2016.
