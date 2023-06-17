Cody seniors Kennedi Niemann and Luke Talich finished their prep careers in style Saturday when they received the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year awards Saturday at a banquet in Cody.

The Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award is considered to be the most prestigious honor bestowed upon a Wyoming high school athlete. This was the 48th year for the award, which is named in honor of the late Milward Simpson, a former Wyoming governor (1954-58) and United States senator (1962-67) from Cody.

Niemann is the first female winner from Cody while Talich is the first male from Cody to win the award since Mike Mees in 1978.

Niemann was a standout in basketball, soccer and volleyball for the Fillies. She earned three all-state honors in basketball, two in soccer and one in volleyball during her prep career.

During Cody’s undefeated hoops campaign Niemann averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She was an all-state midfielder on the Class 3A state championship soccer team and led the volleyball team, which lost to Kelly Walsh in the 4A state title match, with 277 kills.

Talich earned all-state honors in football, basketball and track during his outstanding prep career. He was a three-time all-state selection in football and was named the Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year this past season. Talich was instrumental in the Broncs winning back-to-back Class 3A state championships (2020-21) and putting together a 26-game winning streak.

On the court he averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds this past season as Cody finished third at state. Talich capped his prep career by winning the Class 4A 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump at the state outdoor track & field meet.

Other finalists for the girls' award were Cody's Ally Boysen, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell, Thunder Basin's Joelie Spelts and Lyman's Sage Bradshaw.

Other finalists for the boys' award were Sheridan's Colson Coon, Lander's Gage Gose, Big Piney's Colby Jenks and Cheyenne East's Garet Schlabs.

Milward Simpson served as the team captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball teams and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917-21. He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School before returning to his home state.