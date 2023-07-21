Grady Bartlett was likely going to be in Casper this week to watch his twin brother, Grant, play in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star basketball game on Saturday.

Last week, though, Grady was informed that he would indeed be coming to Casper, but to make sure he brought his basketball shoes.

The recent Saratoga graduates will suit up for the South team in the annual game at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

“I wasn’t hoping that someone would drop out because I didn’t want anyone to not get a chance to play,” Grady said at practice Thursday, “but I was really excited when I got the opportunity to play one more time and practice with these guys.”

Added Grant: “I was really glad he got to make the team and that we’re able to play with a lot of guys that we never played with before or against.”

Both Grady and Grant were Class 1A all-state selections the past two years as the Panthers finished third at state. They also won a state championship — the program’s first — as freshman and finished second as sophomores.

It’s on the track and the wind-swept prairie, though, where Grant and Grady made a name for themselves during their prep careers.

Last October, Grant became the first boys’ four-time state cross country champion; Grady was right on his heels and was the first boys’ four-time cross country runner-up.

“If I was going to lose to someone I’m glad it was him,” Grady said, nodding toward his brother, “and not someone from another team.”

Grant and Grady led the way as Saratoga won the team cross country title as freshmen, followed by three consecutive runner-up finishes. The Panthers actually tied Tongue River in 2020 and Rocky Mountain/Burlington in 2021, but the other team’s fifth-place runner finished ahead of the Panthers’ fifth-place runner. This past year Saratoga was one point back of Rocky Mountain/Burlington.

“I wish we could have won a couple more state championships,” Grady said. “We got close too many times.”

The Bartlett twins will head to Idaho in the fall and turn their focus to school. Grady will attend Idaho State University where he’ll study to be a diesel mechanic. Grant is headed to the College of Southern Idaho where he’ll focus on becoming a mechanic for tractors and other heavy equipment.

Even though they had opportunities to continue running at the collegiate level, they’re content with their decisions to leave competitive sports in the rearview mirror.

“This is my last hurrah at real sports,” Grant admitted. “It’s kind of sad but it’s time for it to come to an end.

“My goal was to become the first four-time boys’ state champion in cross country and I was able to do that,” he added. “We won basketball my freshman year and I thought we might as well try to win it my next three years. We didn’t, but that’s all right.”

It’s also fine with Grady, who is grateful that he gets one more chance to play basketball with his brother.

I like running, but basketball is truly where my heart was,” he said. “I love this sport and it’s going to be great to play one last time.”