The Niemanns are taking over Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Saturday.

The triplets from Cody — Kennedi, Kamden and Reece — will finish their high school careers playing for the North at the annual Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star basketball games on the Casper College campus. Kennedi and Reece will team up in the girls’ game before settling in to watch Kamden in the boys’ game.

“It’s super exciting that all three of us can do this together,” Reece said at practice Thursday. “We all love the sport of basketball and it’s great to have him here with us.”

It’s one last time for the three to play on the same court. Kennedi and Reece leave next month to continue their basketball careers at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona; Kamden is going to attend the University of Wyoming.

All three enjoyed outstanding senior seasons on the basketball court.

Kamden averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game in helping the Broncs to a third-place finish at state. Kennedi and Reece did their brother one better as they helped lead the Fillies to an undefeated season on their way to winning the program’s first state championship. Cody had lost in the title game the previous two seasons.

“I’ll take some credit in that,” Kamden laughed. “Just kidding. They worked hard to earn that. It was all them. It was great to see them finish it off and finally get that state championship.”

Kennedi and Reece also added a second consecutive Class 3A state soccer title and a runner-up finish in 4A state volleyball during their time at Cody.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Kennedi said. “I think we can both say we were blessed just to have been a part of it. All four years were special, but our senior year was definitely the best. It’s still crazy to think about how we had an unbelievable season in everything.”

Reece echoed her sister’s statement.

“It was definitely like the perfect season that anybody could have asked for in their senior year,” she said. “Winning a state championship and then being undefeated on top of that, there was no better way to do it.”

Kennedi, the oldest of the three — followed by Kamden, then Reece — put the finishing touches on her senior season when she was named the winner of the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year girls award, which honors the state’s best senior athlete.

Cody head basketball coach Chris Wagner, who is an assistant for the North team, knows Kennedi and Reece played a huge role in the Fillies’ magical season.

“They were both hard workers and that definitely showed up on the floor,” he said. “There’s only so many things we can do as coaches, but when the players take ownership of the program it really pays off.

“That senior class, along with (junior) Molly (Hays) was such a committed, collected group,” he added. “They knew the work ethic that was involved and the commitment that was involved.”

Kennedi started all four years at point guard and earned all-state honors the past three years. She averaged 3.5 steals and a 4A-best 4.8 assists as a senior.

“She took over that point guard spot and I wanted to establish a fast pace of play and she was it,” Wagner noted. “As she progressed she got to where she could control the ball a little more and not just play with speed, but make the right passes out of that. Her court awareness improved and then it got to the point where she was able to beat people to the basket.”

The 5-foot-11 Reece did a little bit of everything for the Fillies, averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shooting nearly 50% from the field this past season.

“Reece was a utility player from the beginning,” Wagner said. “We didn’t have too many posts and even though she was outsized she battled inside, she had good footwork and she could finish with either hand.

“I’m excited to see what they can do in college.”

Knowing that they will remain teammates in college has helped Reece and Kennedi better handle the realization that this is the last time they’ll represent Cody in competition.

“It’s definitely different,” Reece admitted, “but we’re going to play together in college so obviously it’s not the end of things.”

The same isn’t true for Kamden, who, outside of intramurals and pick-up games, will play his last competitive game Saturday. Given that, he’s embraced this all-star week.

“You never really know if you’re going to have a chance to play in this so it’s truly a blessing,” he said.

And getting to share one more day of basketball with his sisters just seems right.

“We grew up together, obviously,” Kamden said with a smile. “And we’ve just been pushing each other and competing against each other for as long as I can remember.”