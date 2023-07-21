Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom aren’t inseparable, but it’s hard to imagine one without the other.

On the football field, it was Lerwick, the record-setting quarterback, throwing to Fornstrom, the record-setting wide receiver. The roles were usually reversed on the basketball court, where Fornstrom, the do-whatever-it-takes-to-win point guard, was getting the ball to Lerwick, the power post with a sweet stroke.

The two helped lead Pine Bluffs to back-to-back Class 2A state basketball championships and the Class 1A/9-man state football title as seniors. Saturday, Lerwick and Fornstrom will put a cap on their high school careers when they play for the South in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star basketball game at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

This fall they’ll attend the University of Wyoming — as students.

“I’ve played both (football and basketball) for a very long time,” Fornstrom said after practice Thursday. “I think it’s just time for my body to take a break and be done with everything.”

Lerwick, who led 2A with 17.8 points per game last season, came to a similar decision right after the Hornets defeated Big Horn in the title game.

“We were walking back into the locker room after the state championship game and I thought that was a good time to end it,” he recalled. “Coach K (Tyler Kimzey) said, ‘Hey, you want to go play somewhere? I’ve got a couple coaches lined up.’ I thought, this just feels like the right time to go.

“Some people asked me why I would give up something that I had worked for forever. Honestly, it’s part of life but I don’t want to make it all I am.”

For a player who was a self-confessed “short and stubby kid” before hitting a growth spurt the summer before his freshman year, Lerwick, who now stands 6-foot-3, worked hard enough to be a three-time all-state selection.

He grew up in Albin and played with Fornstrom on a traveling team beginning in the fourth grade. Lerwick moved to Pine Bluffs in seventh grade, but spent most of his time collecting splinters.

“I wasn’t that good,” he admitted. “I had more fun sitting on the bench and watching Ryan’s dad coach. It’s probably where I learned the most.”

Fornstrom seconded Lerwick’s assessment.

“He wasn’t very good at basketball,” he said. “He was a short little fat kid.”

Fornstrom and Lerwick leave Pine Bluffs as part of a senior class that won three state titles, but they don’t want their legacy to be defined just by the championships.

“It’s about us, but it’s more about building something for the kids for the future,” Fornstrom said. “We tried to do everything we could to keep the program good. The guys ahead of us always took care of us and made sure we were set. We just wanted to build something that will continue on and help the little kids out so they can hopefully win a state title in their future.”

It’s a moment of reflection for Fornstrom, the 5-11 spark plug who had a way of getting under the skin of opposing players and fans. That was usually followed by a game-winning shot or assist, or a game-saving steal.

Lerwick, who has been friends with Fornstrom “for a long time,” said there’s a lot more to Fornstrom than the player people see on the court.

“He’s got a pretty soft heart inside,” Lerwick noted. “He comes off as really hard. You love to be his teammate but you hate to play against him. I hate to play against him in open gym because it’s always just on.

“But he does have a soft spot. People think that the Fornstroms are just cocky, but they’re not that way … they’re good people and they have a soft spot.”

Fornstrom smiled before commenting on Lerwick.

“Stu is just a good kid,” he said. “He’s been good to know and he’s been a great friend my whole life. He’s so nice on and off the court, but he always knows when it’s time to go it’s time to go and there’s no more being friends.”

Getting to play together one more time seems only fitting for the two kids from Pine Bluffs who have shared so much over the years.

“Some things I won’t ever forget are just the memories,” Lerwick said. “The hotel trips, the bus rides, times on the court where we were getting yelled at, times on the court where we were having fun and not caring about life.

“It was one heck of a ride.”

The high school ride might be over, but the college ride is about to begin. Expect to see Fornstrom and Lerwick holding court at UW’s Half Acre Gym in a few months.

“We just have to find three guys that don’t really want to shoot,” Fornstrom laughed.

Added Lerwick: “They can play defense and we’ll shoot.”