The inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championship scheduled to begin Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper is still a go, but the start time will likely be delayed.

"Thankfully, the majority of teams arrived in Casper the past couple of days," Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird said. "But with the road conditions around the state and how difficult it can be for buses to get to the (Ford Wyoming Center) in this weather we're looking at having a later start time."

Laird added WHSAA officials have sent an email to all schools and have reached out to the Ford Wyoming Center to best determine a start time. That decision will be made later today.

The girls tournament was originally scheduled to begin with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. Thursday and the first-round matches set to begin at 9:30 a.m. First-round matches for the boys tournament are scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m.

Class 1A and 2A regional basketball tournaments scheduled across the state are set for Thursday through Saturday, and Laird believes most every team arrived safely at their sites.

This story will be updated.

