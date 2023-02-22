The inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championship scheduled to begin Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper is still a go, but the start time will likely be delayed.
"Thankfully, the majority of teams arrived in Casper the past couple of days," Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird said. "But with the road conditions around the state and how difficult it can be for buses to get to the (Ford Wyoming Center) in this weather we're looking at having a later start time."
Laird added WHSAA officials have sent an email to all schools and have reached out to the Ford Wyoming Center to best determine a start time. That decision will be made later today.
Natrona County's Addison Bauer wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Allison Kissack in their 115-pound match during the annual Miller Cup on Feb. 9 at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The girls tournament was originally scheduled to begin with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. Thursday and the first-round matches set to begin at 9:30 a.m. First-round matches for the boys tournament are scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m.
Class 1A and 2A regional basketball tournaments scheduled across the state are set for Thursday through Saturday, and Laird believes most every team arrived safely at their sites.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Mustangs take the Miller Cup
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Josef Sanchez pins Kelly Walsh's Mekhi Bovee to win their 220-pound match at the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Daniel Yates takes a rest during his match against Kelly Walsh's Andrew Bessey at the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County wrestlers cheer during the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual against Kelly Walsh on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Wyatt Horner raises his hand in victory after pinning Kelly Walsh's Jonathan Diaz in their 132-pound match at the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Kelly Walsh's Treyson Davilla wraps his arm around Natrona County's Jameson Siemens during their 132-pound match at the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Feb. 9 at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Austin Blajszczak and Kelly Walsh's Jack Wilson compete at 145 pounds during the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
The Natrona County wrestling team raises the Miller Cup Memorial trophy after defeating Kelly Walsh on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
The Natrona County wrestling team warms up before its annual Miller Cup Memorial dual against Kelly Walsh on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
The Kelly Walsh wrestling team takes a quiet moment during the national anthem before the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual against Natrona County on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Andraya Conchola (125) prepares for her match during the annual Miller Cup against Kelly Walsh on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Kelly Walsh's Alyse Richardson (135) runs out to her match during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Young wrestlers make a tunnel for the Natrona County varasity wrestling team during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Addison Bauer (115) waits for her match to start during the annual Miller Cup against Kelly Walsh on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Addison Bauer (115) wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Allison Kissack during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Addison Bauer wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Allison Kissack in their 115-pound match during the annual Miller Cup on Feb. 9 at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Andraya Conchola (125) wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Chloe Janski during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Andraya Conchola (125) wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Chloe Janski during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Andraya Conchola (125) wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Chloe Janski during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Katerina Bruhova (135) wrestles against Kelly Walsh's Alyse Richardson during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Tucker Sides wrestles Kelly Walsh's Kyan Sims during the annual Miller Cup on Feb. 9 at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Tucker Sides (170) takes down Kelly Walsh's Kyan Sims during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Tucker Sides (170) takes down Kelly Walsh's Kyan Sims during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Tucker Sides (170) takes down Kelly Walsh's Kyan Sims during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Daniel Yates (182) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Andrew Bessey during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Daniel Yates (182) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Andrew Bessey during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Daniel Yates (182) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Andrew Bessey during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Noah Sides (195) walks off the mat after pinning Kelly Walsh's Mekhi Bovee during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Tristian Tromble (106) watches the clock while wrestling Kelly Walsh's Dylan Sorenson during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Wyatt Horner (126) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ryan Whitley during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Wyatt Horner (126) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ryan Whitley during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Wyatt Horner (126) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ryan Whitley during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Jameson Siemens (132) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Treson Daville during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Jameson Siemens (132) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Treson Daville during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Kaden Thornsberry (138) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ethen Keffer during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Kaden Thornsberry (138) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ethen Keffer during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Kaden Thornsberry (138) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Ethen Keffer during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Austin Blajszczak (145) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Jack Wilson during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Austin Blajszczak (145) wrestles Kelly Walsh's Jack Wilson during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Beau Russell (152) faces off against Kelly Walsh's William Alt during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Beau Russell (152) faces off against Kelly Walsh's William Alt during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Jayce Berry (160) takes a rest during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Kelly Walsh's Gabe LeDoux (160) stares down Natrona County's Jayce Berry during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Kelly Walsh's Gabe LeDoux (160) faces off against Natrona County's Jayce Berry during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Natrona County's Kaden Thornsberry (138) gets his tooth checked during his match against Kelly Walsh's Ethen Keffer during the annual Miller Cup on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Natrona County High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Miller Cup
Trainers work to stop Natrona County's Kaden Thornsberry's bleeding chin during his 138-pound match against Kelly Walsh's Ethn Keffer in the annual Miller Cup Memorial dual on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!