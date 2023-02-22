The inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championship scheduled to begin Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper is still a go, but the start time has been pushed back one hour.

"Thankfully, the majority of teams arrived in Casper the past couple of days," Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird said Wednesday morning. "But with the road conditions around the state and how difficult it can be for buses to get to the (Ford Wyoming Center) in this weather we're looking at having a later start time."

Laird texted later in the day that the start time for Thursday would be one hour later than originally scheduled.

The girls tournament was originally scheduled to begin with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. Thursday and the first-round matches set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Those first-round matches will now begin at 10:30 a.m. First-round matches for the boys tournament are scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m.

Class 1A and 2A regional basketball tournaments scheduled across the state are set for Thursday through Saturday, and Laird believes most every team arrived safely at their sites.

