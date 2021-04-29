Big weekend on tap for Kelly Walsh, Natrona County sports teams

The 2021 state championships for softball, soccer and track & field are less than a month away (May 20-22), raising the stakes in the final weeks of the regular season. With that in mind, here's a look at what's on tap for teams and individuals from Kelly Walsh and Natrona County this weekend.
Softball
The inaugural season of girls fastpitch is down to the final few games of the regular season, with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County hosting Class 4A West Conference foes Cody and Worland this weekend. The Trojans and Fillies face off against each other on Tuesday before ending the regular season at Cody and Worland next weekend.
Kelly Walsh currently leads the 4A West with a 5-0 conference mark, followed by Cody (3-0), Natrona County (3-2), Rock Springs (5-4), Worland (1-2) and Green River (0-9).
With no regional tournament this year, the top four teams in each conference earn berths to the state tournament in Gillette.
KW can secure a spot at state with a weekend sweep while NC can put itself in prime position for a berth with similar results.
Boys soccer
Kelly Walsh and Natrona County are on the road for games against Star Valley and undefeated Jackson.
The only loss for the Trojans (7-1-0 4A West) this season was a 3-2 overtime defeat to Jackson (8-0-0) on April 10. KW has only allowed one other goal in conference play -- a 3-1 victory at Evanston on Saturday -- and has a 47-4 goal differential on the season.
Seniors Colten Atkinson (10), Brian Cerdio (8) and Sian Realing (8) and junior Jackson Catchpole (5) have combined to 31 goals for the Trojans.
Natrona County (3-4-1) will be looking to end a two-game losing streak Friday when it faces Star Valley (3-5-0) before Saturday's game at Jackson. Senior Max Radosevich has five goals on the season to lead the Mustangs while freshman Jael Reyes has four.
The Mustangs are currently fifth in the 4A West behind Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Evanston (4-5-1) and Rock Springs (4-4-0).
Girls soccer
Rock Springs (8-1-0) has a firm control of the top of the conference, with Kelly Walsh (5-2-1), Jackson (5-3-0) and Natrona County (4-2-2) all vying for the No. 2 spot.
The Trojans have won two in a row and three of four heading into Friday's game at Jackson. KW allowed two second-half goals in a 3-1 loss to the Broncs three weeks ago.
Seniors Paige Hill, Barrett Lloyd and goalkeeper Alyssa DePoorter, along with junior Audrey Mosier and sophomore Hannah Holmberg have been the driving forces for the Trojans' balanced attack this season.
After a 3-0 start, Natrona County has struggled to score goals in support of senior keeper Hannah Trumbull. Outside of a 4-0 shutout of Green River on April 17, the Fillies have managed just three goals in their last five games.
Freshman Kylan Campbell and sophomore Brooke Travers have four goals apiece for NC, which defeated both Jackson and Star Valley earlier this season.
Track & field
The Kelly Walsh Invitational on Friday not only features Trojans, Mustangs and Fillies, but competitors from Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Gillette and Laramie.
KW senior Darius Wiggins will be competing at home for the first time since the Trojan Invite on April 10. At the meet, the University of Wyoming signee won the 200-meter dash with a state-record time of 21.29 seconds. Wiggins is also scheduled to compete in the 400, in which he has 4A's fastest time this season (49.04).
Teammate Cam Burkett, who has 4A's best mark in the shot put (53 feet, 11 inches), is one of a number of Trojans who will be trying to improve their marks and times in order to qualify for the state meet on their home track.
For the Mustangs, senior Robert Douglas leads a strong group of sprinters that includes Nolan Valdez, Avery Cox and Brett Gifford.
The Fillies' contingent includes Breonna Beckley in the triple jump, Delilah Baedke in the distance races and Alesha Lane in the shot put and discus.
Sprinter Elayna Chafee, hurdler Taylor Siplon and throwers Logann Alvar, Makena Clemens and Payton Robb are some of the KW girls who could compete for gold this weekend.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN