Big weekend on tap for Kelly Walsh, Natrona County sports teams

The 2021 state championships for softball, soccer and track & field are less than a month away (May 20-22), raising the stakes in the final weeks of the regular season. With that in mind, here's a look at what's on tap for teams and individuals from Kelly Walsh and Natrona County this weekend.

Softball

The inaugural season of girls fastpitch is down to the final few games of the regular season, with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County hosting Class 4A West Conference foes Cody and Worland this weekend. The Trojans and Fillies face off against each other on Tuesday before ending the regular season at Cody and Worland next weekend.

Kelly Walsh currently leads the 4A West with a 5-0 conference mark, followed by Cody (3-0), Natrona County (3-2), Rock Springs (5-4), Worland (1-2) and Green River (0-9).

With no regional tournament this year, the top four teams in each conference earn berths to the state tournament in Gillette.

KW can secure a spot at state with a weekend sweep while NC can put itself in prime position for a berth with similar results.

Boys soccer

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County are on the road for games against Star Valley and undefeated Jackson.