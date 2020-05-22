Casper Oilers are ready to defend state American Legion baseball title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The circumstances are less than ideal for a first-year coach. But that’s OK with Tannar Galey, who is beginning his rookie campaign as the head coach of the Casper Oilers American Legion baseball team.

“It’s still the same game,” Galey said. “There’s just some things that you can’t do. At the end of the day it’s still nine guys on the field, with one guy throwing the ball and one guy trying to hit the ball.”

While the American Legion national board announced the full cancellation of the 2020 American Legion World Series and all regional tournaments last month, the Wyoming Department of American Legion made the decision to move forward with an abbreviated season, albeit with restrictions in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Oilers, who won the AA state championship last season for the first time since 1996, opened their season Wednesday with an 11-0 home loss to Cheyenne Post 6 at Mike Lansing Field. Again, not the ideal start for Galey or the Oilers, but considering all the players have been through the past two months, the final outcome wasn’t all that important.