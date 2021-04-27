Casper Oilers host American Legion baseball tournament this weekend

The Casper Oilers begin their second week of the American Legion baseball season this weekend when they host the Paul Eastridge Early Bird tournament at both Mike Lansing Field and Crossroads Park.
The Oilers (3-1) will take on Laramie and Rock Springs on Saturday before hosting Evanston and the 406 Flyers out of Billings, Montana, on Sunday. The Gillette Roughriders will also compete in the round-robin format.
Casper opened the season with three victories over the Billings Expos before dropping a 13-3 decision to Cheyenne Post Six.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.