Casper Oilers host American Legion baseball tournament this weekend

The Casper Oilers begin their second week of the American Legion baseball season this weekend when they host the Paul Eastridge Early Bird tournament at both Mike Lansing Field and Crossroads Park.

The Oilers (3-1) will take on Laramie and Rock Springs on Saturday before hosting Evanston and the 406 Flyers out of Billings, Montana, on Sunday. The Gillette Roughriders will also compete in the round-robin format.

Casper opened the season with three victories over the Billings Expos before dropping a 13-3 decision to Cheyenne Post Six.

