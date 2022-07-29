Cheyenne Sixers shut out Gillette to win American Legion AA state tournament

Colter McAnelly dominated on the mound to lead the Cheyenne to a 4-0 shutout of Gillette in the American Legion AA state championship game Friday in Sheridan.

McAnelly, who was named the AA player of the year and pitcher of the year earlier this week, struck out 19 batters and allowed just two hits against the Roughriders.

Dominic Lopez drove had two RBIs for the Sixers, with Kaden Anderson and Ethan Reinsdorfer each driving in a run.

The state title is the 19th in the past 22 years for Cheyenne.

Both the Sixers and the Roughriders will compete in the Pacific Northwest Regional on Aug. 3-7 in Gillette.