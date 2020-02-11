Clarity, tweaks and tiebreakers discussed at latest WHSAA Board meeting

Tweaks and recommendations were mostly made during the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday afternoon. There was movement with state-qualifying football tiebreakers, state softball, bids to host state tournaments and even the smaller items like rule amendments for tennis rule clarification and open gyms during the shortened meeting with a less-than-full board.
Because it pertains to football, perhaps the most popular tweak may concern the three-way tiebreaker in football. Under the new rule, a three-way points-based tiebreaker would only determine the top team of the three and a head-to-head outcome would determine the seeding of the other two teams. This was brought up because of how Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Natrona County all factored out in last year's playoffs. Under the old rule, the points-based system determined seeding for all three teams that went 6-3. Central earned the top seed of the three because the Tribe had the points advantage among games between the three. (plus-10). East earned the next-best seed (even), leaving the Mustangs on the back end (minus-10). If the new rule was in place last season it would have been Central (still on points) then NC beating East in seeding (because NC beat East in the regular-season head-to-head).
That rule amendment passed by a 10-1 vote.
Another scribble into the filling softball handbook was made with just over a year until the inaugural season. The board decided to move the maximum allowable regular-season games up to 26, allowing for an even number of double-headers. With the addition of Worland, which voted to add softball in mid-December, that means there will be one more team in the West Conference than in the East Conference. All teams will play in one classification for at least the first two seasons.
Gillette's already been approved to host at least the first two state softball tournaments (2021-22). Because of that, the State Culminating Events Committee did not recommend Gillette's 4-year bid to host state soccer starting in Spring 2022. Instead, the committee recommended starting with a 2-year joint bid between Green River and Rock Springs before moving to Gillette for both 2024 and 2025. Green River and Rock Springs joint-hosted the state soccer tournaments as recently as Spring 2015 before they were moved to the Big Horn Equestrian Complex outside Sheridan/Big Horn. Sheridan and Big Horn submitted a 2-year bid to return state soccer there but the committee didn't like playing state on all-natural grass fields after most teams play on turf fields in the regular season. Jackson also made a 4-year bid to host state soccer again, but the committee did not recommend that based on complexities of guaranteeing cheap hotels and travel that stemmed from the last two years of Jackson hosting state soccer.
So far there have been no proposals to host state cross country after Star Valley's 2-year bid ends following the upcoming state meet in the fall of 2020.
The WHSAA Board also made changes to the tennis handbook that said coaches have to enter their best player at No. 1 singles and their next-best player at either No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles, as their rankings are determined in inter-squad play. No singles player can be on a doubles team as well. The Board also listed regional seeding to carry over into state seeding if regional tournaments are not played due to weather. Players must compete in the same division at state as they did during regionals. Those changes were adopted by unanimous motion.
In another full-support motion, the Board made a clerical change to the WHSAA rulebook that repeatedly states no organized team activity or open gym shall be conducted on Sundays.
With the Class 2A/1A State Basketball Championships possibly falling into a scheduling conflict should the Casper College's women's basketball team host the NJCAA Region IX Tournament and therefore putting Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym already in use, the WHSAA clarified that Natrona County High School's Jerry Dalton Gym would host games instead. Casper College's women's team is tied atop the standings with Gillette College as of Tuesday afternoon.
Separate from the WHSAA's rules and culminating events conversations, it was mentioned that Powell has submitted Ethan Asher for the National Federation of High Schools' National Spirit Of Sport Award.
