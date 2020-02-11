Clarity, tweaks and tiebreakers discussed at latest WHSAA Board meeting

Because it pertains to football, perhaps the most popular tweak may concern the three-way tiebreaker in football. Under the new rule, a three-way points-based tiebreaker would only determine the top team of the three and a head-to-head outcome would determine the seeding of the other two teams. This was brought up because of how Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Natrona County all factored out in last year's playoffs. Under the old rule, the points-based system determined seeding for all three teams that went 6-3. Central earned the top seed of the three because the Tribe had the points advantage among games between the three. (plus-10). East earned the next-best seed (even), leaving the Mustangs on the back end (minus-10). If the new rule was in place last season it would have been Central (still on points) then NC beating East in seeding (because NC beat East in the regular-season head-to-head).