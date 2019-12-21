Cody adds softball as high school sport
Gillette v. Cheyenne softball

Gillette blue Jays player Shai Hardin (6) runs through first base safely before Cheyenne Extreme first baseman Maggie Seghetti (24) can catch the ball July 12 in Casper. Cody will add softball as a high school sport by spring 2021.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

CODY (WNE) — Summer Nielson, a Cody Middle School sixth-grader, said just before the vote that it’s her dream to play high school softball.

After a few more comments in support of a program, her dream, and the dream of many in the community, came true.

A push that started in the fall of 2018 came to fruition Tuesday night when the Cody School Board unanimously approved adding softball as a varsity sport at the high school.

Athletic director Tony Hult said the inaugural season would start spring 2021 and include 12 teams, likely six split into two conferences for an all-class sport, similar to tennis. The estimated first year cost is $44,000, with second year costs likely lower with fewer supplies needing to be purchased.

“The cost is outweighed by the Cody girls’ opportunity to play a high school sport and possibly earn a college scholarship,” Cody Pride board president Erin Evans said. “This push has been assisted by many in the community. And the girls were able to learn how to participate correctly in the process to make a change.”

