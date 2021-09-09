Busy weekend ahead for Kelly Walsh, Natrona County athletes

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh volleyball teams got things started Thursday night at Jerry Dalton Gym, with the visiting Trojans sweeping past the Fillies 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14). KW played without head coach Jeff Barkell, who was attending the birth of his child.

The rest of the NC and KW student-athletes will be competing across the state this weekend.

The football teams head to different corners of the state Friday, with the Mustangs playing in Laramie and the Trojans in Rock Springs to take on the top-ranked Tigers.

The golf teams are in Evanston competing in the Class 4A West Qualifier at the Purple Sage Golf Course. The host Red Devils, Jackson, Rock Springs and Laramie will also be on the course. The event serves as a tune-up for next week's 4A state meet in Jackson.

The NC and KW cross country teams will get a firsthand look at the course for next month's state meet when they run in the Chief Nation Invitational in Ethete.

The tennis teams are on the road for matches against Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody and Powell. Both Kelly Walsh teams are undefeated this season, with the boys team looking to repeat is state title from last season.

And the girls swimming teams will be at the Cheyenne Invite Duals both Friday and Saturday.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.