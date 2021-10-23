Cheyenne Central boys, girls win team titles at state cross country

Jackson senior Kate Brigham won the race with a time of 18:38.15 to help the Broncs to a runner-up finish. Kelly Walsh senior Finley Klinger was second for the fourth consecutive year, with Natrona County senior Delilah Baedke, last year’s winner, finishing ninth.

Class 3A boys

Junior Owen Burnett and senior Tanner Erickson had a 1-2 finish to lead Mountain View to its first team championship. The Buffalos totaled 46 points while runner-up Star Valley had 67, with freshman Habtamu Wetzel placing fourth and sophomore Drake Plowman 10th.

Class 3A girls

Stafford was the only Cody runner to place in the top 10, but the Fillies still cruised to the team title. They finished with 63 points to finish 45 points better than runner-up Lander.

Star Valley’s Eve Mavy was second, followed by Emma Gonzales from Burns/Pine Bluffs.

Class 2A boys

The podium had a familiar look to it as the top-three finishers were the exact same for the third year in a row. Grant Bartlett was followed across the finish line by twin brother Grady and Tongue River senior Wyatt Ostler grabbed his third consecutive bronze medal.