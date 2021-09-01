COVID-19 forces Thermopolis sports teams to take two-week break

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Hot Springs County, all sports at Thermopolis High School have been place on hold for at least two weeks. Hot Springs School District 1 Superintendent Dustin Hunt made the announcement in a letter Tuesday.
While expressing disappointment that all schools in the district would move to virtual classes until Sept. 13, Hunt wrote that “unfortunately numbers of students and staff infected with COVID 19, or under quarantine orders has reached the threshold of needed separation.”
As a result, all fall sports teams at Thermopolis – football, volleyball, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls cross country – have been sidelined.
“We cannot practice,” Thermopolis head football coach Matt McPhie said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “We’ve been given a directive that while school is out we may not hold practice.
McPhie, who is also a physical education teacher at the high school, said that he and his coaching staff met with the players Tuesday to explain the situation.
“We just gave the kids some things to do on their own, workout-wise and conditioning-wise,” he said. “It’s going to have to be player-led at this point. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
Thermopolis, which competes in the Class 2A West Conference, was scheduled to play at Tongue River on Friday, but that game has been canceled. And the Bobcats’ Sept. 10 game at Big Piney has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 19.
“I think the biggest thing is we were able to reschedule the Big Piney game so it looks like we can get all seven conference games in,” McPhie said.
Obviously, the football team wasn’t the only one affected by Tuesday’s decision. The Thermopolis volleyball team won’t take part in this weekend’s Cody Border Wars tournament or next weekend’s Rawlins Invite, and the cross country and golf teams both had to pull out of three meets. Thermopolis is still scheduled to host the Class 2A state golf championships on Sept. 17-18 at the Thermopolis Golf Course.
McPhie and the Bobcats were looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-5 season that left them out of the playoffs. Now, they’ll have to do what they can on their own for the next two weeks before returning to the field.
“It’s frustrating,” McPhie admitted. “At the same time, I imagine we won’t be the only ones to deal with this sort of thing this year. And for us to get it out of the way early, hopefully, we can move forward and it could end up being a blessing in disguise for us down the road.”
Last year, both Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens canceled all fall sports due to the pandemic before returning to competition in the winter. During the 2020 football season, Newcastle, Buffalo, Burns, Torrington, Powell and Douglas all had games canceled because of COVID-19.
