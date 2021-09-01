COVID-19 forces Thermopolis sports teams to take two-week break

“I think the biggest thing is we were able to reschedule the Big Piney game so it looks like we can get all seven conference games in,” McPhie said.

Obviously, the football team wasn’t the only one affected by Tuesday’s decision. The Thermopolis volleyball team won’t take part in this weekend’s Cody Border Wars tournament or next weekend’s Rawlins Invite, and the cross country and golf teams both had to pull out of three meets. Thermopolis is still scheduled to host the Class 2A state golf championships on Sept. 17-18 at the Thermopolis Golf Course.

McPhie and the Bobcats were looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-5 season that left them out of the playoffs. Now, they’ll have to do what they can on their own for the next two weeks before returning to the field.

“It’s frustrating,” McPhie admitted. “At the same time, I imagine we won’t be the only ones to deal with this sort of thing this year. And for us to get it out of the way early, hopefully, we can move forward and it could end up being a blessing in disguise for us down the road.”

Last year, both Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens canceled all fall sports due to the pandemic before returning to competition in the winter. During the 2020 football season, Newcastle, Buffalo, Burns, Torrington, Powell and Douglas all had games canceled because of COVID-19.

