Departing seniors helped Sheridan boys cross country gain first state title

“Sophomore and junior year felt like we were leading up to something,” Brown described. “It was always like we’ll get them next year. Then this year came and we thought we’ve actually got to get the work done here.”

Sheridan won the East Conference last year but fell flat at the state meet on the familiar ground of the Veterans Affairs Hospital. Bauers said they ran well but not well enough to secure a trophy. They internalized that and went to work in the summer.

Some members of the team ran distance during indoor and outdoor track seasons. Some went to the Simplot Games. Bauers remembered a friend, a coach in Idaho, commenting that the Broncs he saw were ready for a state championship. Those same Broncs came motivated in the summer and bonded together. Garber, Brown and junior David Standish had ran together for years. The addition of sophomore Charest and freshman Akers didn’t hinder their bond at all. They improved it. By the time they returned to Wyoming from a summer camp in Spearfish, South Dakota, they’d become contenders.

“Our kids were just committed to each other and it’s the ‘next man up’ philosophy,” Bauers said. “It didn’t matter who was feeling great, someone was going to take charge. We were going to go get it. They pushed themselves with everyone on the team making sacrifices.”