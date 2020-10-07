Fall sports seasons face challenges in final month before state championships

“With conference and state tournaments fast approaching we have reached the point of the season that we don’t really have any flexibility remaining,” Laird said. “So we are just reminding coaches to stay diligent because our goal is to complete the fall season.”

Laird added that he expects coaches and school administrators to continue to stress the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing among fans.

Entering Week 6 of the prep football season there have only been two games — Newcastle at Buffalo on Sept. 4 and Powell at Douglas on Sept. 18 — that had to be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Neither one of those games was a conference game, however. The final three weeks of the regular season consist almost entirely of conference games, meaning that if a team has to forfeit a game it likely would have a direct bearing on playoff seeding.

“Right now our plan is to go full speed ahead,” Laird stated. “But we know this next month is critical.”

In addition to concerns over the coronavirus, teams in the southeast part of the state are also having to deal with poor air quality caused by the Mullen Fire. The fire, which has burned more than 166,000 acres since it first flared up on Sept. 17, is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest just west of Laramie.