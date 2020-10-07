Fall sports seasons face challenges in final month before state championships

The 2020 high school fall sports seasons are entering the homestretch. Now Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird wants to make sure the four remaining fall sports — girls swimming, volleyball, cross country and football — reach the finish line.
Golf and tennis were able to hold their state-culminating events last month and the state cross country championships are scheduled for Oct. 24.
Girls swimming and volleyball have the first weekend in November circled on their calendars.
The state football playoffs across all five classifications are scheduled to begin Oct. 30 and finish with state championship games at home sites on Nov. 14.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships in March and the entire spring sports seasons for soccer and track, getting to this point of the year on the fall sports calendar is cause for celebration. Laird and school administrators across the state want to see the party continue.
“With conference and state tournaments fast approaching we have reached the point of the season that we don’t really have any flexibility remaining,” Laird said. “So we are just reminding coaches to stay diligent because our goal is to complete the fall season.”
Laird added that he expects coaches and school administrators to continue to stress the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing among fans.
Entering Week 6 of the prep football season there have only been two games — Newcastle at Buffalo on Sept. 4 and Powell at Douglas on Sept. 18 — that had to be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Neither one of those games was a conference game, however. The final three weeks of the regular season consist almost entirely of conference games, meaning that if a team has to forfeit a game it likely would have a direct bearing on playoff seeding.
“Right now our plan is to go full speed ahead,” Laird stated. “But we know this next month is critical.”
In addition to concerns over the coronavirus, teams in the southeast part of the state are also having to deal with poor air quality caused by the Mullen Fire. The fire, which has burned more than 166,000 acres since it first flared up on Sept. 17, is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest just west of Laramie.
“We have had plenty of smoke in the area,” Saratoga activities director Greg Bartlett said. “Our home (football) game against Meeteetse this past weekend was questionable, but the wind shifted and the air quality improved enough that we could play.
“But it’s been bad enough that our cross country team has had to make adjustments and some of our outdoor P.E. classes have been moved inside. Our school nurse is in constant contact with the county health department to make sure it’s OK for our kids to be outside.”
Saratoga is scheduled to host Southeast in football Friday. Bartlett said he has been in contact with the Southeast AD regarding contingency plans if the air quality is too bad, but a final decision probably won’t be made until Friday morning.
Two weeks ago, smoke from the Mullen Fire caused the Kelly Walsh at Laramie football game to be pushed back a day and moved to Casper. That same weekend, volleyball games in Cheyenne were canceled because of air quality inside the gyms.
All of which raised concern for Friday’s football game between top-ranked Cheyenne Central and No. 3 Cheyenne East. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Central’s Riske Field.
“We have spoke to the district officials about contingency plans if the smoke is too bad,” Central AD Chad Whitworth said. “If we can’t play Friday night our first option would be to move the game to Saturday afternoon. If that doesn’t work we might have to work with a school to the north to discuss playing the game there.
“As long as the wind blows in the right direction, though, we should be OK.”
