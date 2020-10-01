Glenrock's Halvorsen twins find solace, success in long-distance running

“I ran track in seventh grade so I figured I would run cross country because it’s not as boring.”

Trading in the monotony of running around an oval – although it’s something they both plan on doing this spring when they run track for the Herders – for the hills and varying terrain of cross country was something they both embraced. And it proved to be something both were good at.

“We had them in middle school, too, and they were really good runners then,” said Glenrock cross country coach Chris Gray. “They are self-made runners. They got interested in running and took it upon themselves to get better.

“The biggest difference I’ve seen this year is they’ve gotten bigger and stronger and more dedicated. This summer they went above and beyond with the things we asked them to do.”

John and James spent the past two years running together, both in practice and at meets.

As freshmen, James finished 15th with a time of 18 minutes, 49.48 seconds at the Veteran Affairs Hospital course in Sheridan. John was right on his heels, placing 16th in 18:51.80. They reversed roles at last year’s state meet at the Valley View Golf Course in Afton, with John taking 14th in 18:50.10 and James 15th in 18:52.71.