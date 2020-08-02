High school coaches are ready to get fall sports seasons started

“One of the hard things this summer is that everybody is doing different things because what our health department says is not what another county’s health department says,” Barkell said. “Some teams have been able to travel around and have been scrimmaging, while other teams haven’t been allowed to do more than one kid and a ball. And there are all kinds of things in the middle.

“So I think this season is going to be interesting to see what types of growth we will see from teams.”

With the Natrona County football team unable to stick to its regular spring and summer schedule, longtime head coach Steve Harshman and his staff made adjustments.

“We just thought it was a better use of our time to push our workouts out to an app we have,” Harshman said. “And we had Zoom meetings by class all spring. And then we started a Monday night football get-together because we hadn’t had any spring football or camps. That was our only organized activity.”

Now that fall sports have been given the go-ahead, the Mustangs plan to hold their annual Midnight Madness practice at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 10, the first allowable date Class 4A teams can practice.