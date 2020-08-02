High school coaches are ready to get fall sports seasons started

Tuesday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association released a statement that coaches, student-athletes and fans across the state had been anticipating: The 2020 fall sports season was going to begin as scheduled.
“I think we’ve all been sitting around anxiously awaiting them to make a decision,” Kelly Walsh volleyball coach Jeff Barkell said Wednesday. “That competitor inside of you wants to get after it and has wanted to all summer, but then there’s also that logical mind that says you don’t really know what to do yet.”
Practices for the six fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis and girls swimming — all begin in the next couple of weeks. The WHSAA calendar originally listed Aug. 12 as the first date in which golf meets could be played and Aug. 15 as the first allowable contest date for tennis. The rest of the sports are scheduled to hold their first competitions the weekend of Aug. 28-29, although those dates could change after the WHSAA holds its rescheduling meeting on Monday.
The changes are out of necessity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In years past, the opening weekend was filled with multi-team meets for cross country and golf and multi-team invitationals for volleyball and girls swimming.
That won’t be the case this year, however. The WHSAA, in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Education, announced Tuesday the Smart Start Fall Sports Guidelines, which, according to the statement, “were established and approved to return students safely to the six fall sports offered.”
The guidelines state that cross country and golf meets are limited to four teams, girls swimming to three and volleyball can only play duals. There are also safety protocols in place for each sport.
“Hopefully everything pans out and it works the way it’s supposed to,” Mountain View head football coach Brent Walk said. “And if it doesn’t we can adjust and do the best we can.”
High school sports came to an abrupt end on March 12 during the opening day of the Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament. One month later it was announced that the spring sports season was canceled. Those decisions left a large number of student-athletes without a finality to their senior seasons. And all parties involved, from the WHSAA to the coaches to the kids themselves, want to avoid a similar situation this fall.
“Obviously, it’s been an interesting few months,” WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird said. “We just want to do what we can to make sure the kids are safe and that we do what we can to get through the season.”
This summer brought the return of American Legion baseball across the state beginning in late May. And as state and county health officials began to lift restrictions, teams were allowed to hold workouts as long as they followed safety protocols. However, with restrictions varying from county to county, not all teams or student-athletes were on equal footing.
“One of the hard things this summer is that everybody is doing different things because what our health department says is not what another county’s health department says,” Barkell said. “Some teams have been able to travel around and have been scrimmaging, while other teams haven’t been allowed to do more than one kid and a ball. And there are all kinds of things in the middle.
“So I think this season is going to be interesting to see what types of growth we will see from teams.”
With the Natrona County football team unable to stick to its regular spring and summer schedule, longtime head coach Steve Harshman and his staff made adjustments.
“We just thought it was a better use of our time to push our workouts out to an app we have,” Harshman said. “And we had Zoom meetings by class all spring. And then we started a Monday night football get-together because we hadn’t had any spring football or camps. That was our only organized activity.”
Now that fall sports have been given the go-ahead, the Mustangs plan to hold their annual Midnight Madness practice at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 10, the first allowable date Class 4A teams can practice.
That also will be the starting practice date for golf and tennis, with volleyball, cross country, girls swimming and the remaining football teams set to begin Aug. 17.
It’s been a long five months, but the start of the 2020 high school sports season is within sight.
“Obviously I’m extremely excited that we are going to be playing football here in Mountain View,” Walk admitted. “I don’t know what it would be like in this community if we weren’t able to play football.”
