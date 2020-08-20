High school fall sports season encounters no problems in opening week

As the fall season progresses, Laird said he already has heard from coaches and school officials on things that can be done, primarily concerning the wearing of masks and social distancing, to ensure the season continues and there are state-culminating events for each sport.

“The masks are going to continue to be a challenge,” he said, “but we’re just asking that people be consistent with face coverings, both parents and kids when they’re not playing.”

In keeping in line with the latest orders from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office to increase the outdoor gathering limit, Laird said there have been changes made to the football protocols.

“With the new orders that just came out, schools can have 50 percent of your capacity or up to 1,000 fans,” Laird stated. “Schools can turn in a variance if their health department rules on that and they can go above that (number) if the health department shows how they can do that and still be socially distancing.”

That number is not expected to be of concern for most schools, although certain rivalry games between 4A teams, such as the Oil Bowl between Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, could test that 1,000-person limit.