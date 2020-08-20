High school fall sports season encounters no problems in opening week

The first week of the high school fall sports season is in the books. And, by all accounts, it went off without a hitch as golf meets and tennis duals were held throughout the state with no reports of student-athletes contracting the novel coronavirus.
“I think for the first week it went about as smooth as we could have expected,” Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We’re just asking schools to share with each other as they run into things that they didn’t anticipate.”
Last week marked the first state-sanctioned high school competitions in five months. The Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament was canceled on March 7 after just two games had been played and the entire spring season was called off one month later.
But on July 28, the WHSAA released a statement that fall sports would begin as scheduled. And that has proved to be the case, with Class 4A football beginning practice Aug. 10 and the rest of the fall sports following a week later. The schedule is about to become jam-packed, however.
While golf and tennis will continue this week, Class 4A football and cross country kick off next Friday, with volleyball and girls swimming also on tap. The rest of the state’s football classifications are scheduled to open their seasons on Sept. 5.
As the fall season progresses, Laird said he already has heard from coaches and school officials on things that can be done, primarily concerning the wearing of masks and social distancing, to ensure the season continues and there are state-culminating events for each sport.
“The masks are going to continue to be a challenge,” he said, “but we’re just asking that people be consistent with face coverings, both parents and kids when they’re not playing.”
In keeping in line with the latest orders from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office to increase the outdoor gathering limit, Laird said there have been changes made to the football protocols.
“With the new orders that just came out, schools can have 50 percent of your capacity or up to 1,000 fans,” Laird stated. “Schools can turn in a variance if their health department rules on that and they can go above that (number) if the health department shows how they can do that and still be socially distancing.”
That number is not expected to be of concern for most schools, although certain rivalry games between 4A teams, such as the Oil Bowl between Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, could test that 1,000-person limit.
Laird added that football teams will only be allowed to suit up 50 players for each game in order to allow for social distancing on the sidelines.
There also have been changes made to the other sports, according to Laird.
Golf: The original plan was to have no more than four teams at a meet, but as many as six teams competed in meets in the season’s first week.
“We took the team limit off,” Laird admitted. “It just made more sense than trying to add a bunch of golf meets if we tried to limit each one to four teams.
“We have had meets with five and six teams, but we’re only getting 60 kids on the course and we were allowing 80.”
- Volleyball: The multi-team invitationals remain off the table and crowd size will still be limited to 250, although schools can turn in a variance if they expect a larger crowd.
“The only change we made in volleyball is how the teams are going to warm up,” Laird said. “Each team will get 7 minutes to warm up … they won’t be serving to each other and while one team is serving the other team can’t be playing pepper. They can use an auxiliary gym if there’s one available. If not, they can go to the locker room or sit on the bench.”
- Cross country: Originally set at just four teams being able to compete at each meet outside of the state meets on Oct. 24, the number of teams could be increased. However, the participant number remains at 112, with no more than 30 competitors in each race.
There will likely be more changes as the fall season progresses based on observations from WHSAA and health department officials and feedback from coaches and administrators.
“This is going to continue to be fluid,” Laird said. “We’ll be tweaking things probably all year. But getting off to a good start was a key and setting that consistent message to all of our participants and parents that we need everybody’s help to make this work.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
