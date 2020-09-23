High school sports are off to good start this fall

This past weekend, Casper was home to a high school state-culminating event for the first time since mid-March. Three Crowns Golf Course was host to the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Golf Championship, with 3A being held in Evanston and 2A in Kemmerer.
State golf was the first of five fall sports to complete its season, with state tennis starting Thursday in Gillette. Following that, it will be state cross country (Oct. 24 at the Casper Events Center), state volleyball (Nov. 4-7 at the Events Center), state girls swimming (Nov. 5-7 in Laramie) and state football (Nov. 14 at five different sites).
Of course, everything remains fluid as Wyoming, along with the rest of the world, continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Completing the first state event of the fall is a good start, however.
“I’m just real proud of the kids,” Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird said Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re still figuring some things out, but they’ve been great. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do and I think being able to compete has really lifted their spirits.
“And I think having these activities has helped communities get some sense of normalcy back.”
That was evident last Friday when Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium welcomed 1,800 fans — 900 for Kelly Walsh and 900 for Natrona County — for the annual Oil Bowl. One week earlier, the Kelly Walsh Gym was the place to be when the Trojans hosted the Fillies in volleyball.
And for those high school families and fans who are in town this weekend, there’s more than enough to keep them busy.
The Glen Legler Memorial Invite cross country meet is Thursday at the Paradise Valley Country Club, with Natrona County serving as the host. The Mustangs and two-time defending state champion Fillies welcome Kelly Walsh, Sheridan (defending 4A boys state champion), Glenrock, Douglas and Torrington to town exactly one month before the state meets.
Later that night, the Natrona County volleyball team hosts Rock Springs in Northwest Conference action. On Friday, the Mustangs put their two-game winning streak on the line when they host Rock Springs at Cheney Alumni Field. The Fillies volleyball team wraps up the weekend on Saturday when they face Sheridan and Gillette as part of the Casper Classic.
On the east side of town, Kelly Walsh hosts Natrona County and three-time defending state champ Laramie for a girls swimming triangular on Friday while the football team plays at Laramie. The volleyball team takes on Douglas and Riverton, also as part of the Casper Classic.
