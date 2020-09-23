High school sports are off to good start this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past weekend, Casper was home to a high school state-culminating event for the first time since mid-March. Three Crowns Golf Course was host to the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Golf Championship, with 3A being held in Evanston and 2A in Kemmerer.

State golf was the first of five fall sports to complete its season, with state tennis starting Thursday in Gillette. Following that, it will be state cross country (Oct. 24 at the Casper Events Center), state volleyball (Nov. 4-7 at the Events Center), state girls swimming (Nov. 5-7 in Laramie) and state football (Nov. 14 at five different sites).

Of course, everything remains fluid as Wyoming, along with the rest of the world, continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Completing the first state event of the fall is a good start, however.

“I’m just real proud of the kids,” Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird said Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re still figuring some things out, but they’ve been great. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do and I think being able to compete has really lifted their spirits.

“And I think having these activities has helped communities get some sense of normalcy back.”