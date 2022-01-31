Jackson's Mason Wheeler wins Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country honors

Jackson's Mason Wheeler was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

The senior won the Class 4A state cross country title on Oct. 23, 2021 in Ethete with a course-record time of 16 minutes, 10.45 seconds to help lead the Broncs to a second-place team finish.

Wheeler also finished an impressive 12th with a 15:43.30 at the NXR Northwest Regional on Nov. 13, 2021 in Boise, Idaho.

He is the second Jackson cross country runner to earn Gatorade honors in the past week after Kate Brigham won the girls' award.

Wheeler, who has maintained a 3.83 GPA, has volunteered locally with Habitat for Humanity and as part of the trail maintenance crew at Bridger Teton National Forest. He has also donated his time as a Nordic ski race course marshal and official timer.

