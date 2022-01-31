 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Jackson's Mason Wheeler wins Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country honors

  • 0
Jackson's Wheeler at state XC

Jackson's Mason Wheeler heads toward the finish line on his way to winning the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Cross Country Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 at Ethete.

 Courtesy, Kirk Miller

Jackson's Mason Wheeler was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

The senior won the Class 4A state cross country title on Oct. 23, 2021 in Ethete with a course-record time of 16 minutes, 10.45 seconds to help lead the Broncs to a second-place team finish.

Wheeler also finished an impressive 12th with a 15:43.30 at the NXR Northwest Regional on Nov. 13, 2021 in Boise, Idaho.

He is the second Jackson cross country runner to earn Gatorade honors in the past week after Kate Brigham won the girls' award.

Wheeler, who has maintained a 3.83 GPA, has volunteered locally with Habitat for Humanity and as part of the trail maintenance crew at Bridger Teton National Forest. He has also donated his time as a Nordic ski race course marshal and official timer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News