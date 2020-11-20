Looking back at the 2020 fall prep sports seasons

Football players spent 40 minutes every Friday or Saturday throwing themselves at opponents, their bodies used like battering rams as they attempted to block or tackle opposing players. When the final horn sounded, the teams usually faced each other and raised their helmets in a show of sportsmanship.

Volleyball players dove for digs, jumped for kills and blocks, never changing courts throughout a match, which ended with waves rather than the typical hand-shake line.

When they weren't competing, athletes stood or sat on the sidelines often wearing face coverings. Golfers, cross country runners, tennis players and girls swimmers and divers didn't wear masks when competing for obvious reasons, but the new fashion statements for the 2020 fall prep sports season was always present. Monday the Wyoming High School Activities Association issued a mask mandate -- for student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans -- for the upcoming winter sports season amid the ongoing surge of the coronavirus pandemic.