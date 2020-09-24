Natrona County girls, Sheridan boys win Glen Legler cross country meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defending state Class 4A cross country champs Sheridan and Natrona County got a first-hand look at the course for this year’s state meet on Thursday. And both the Broncs and the Fillies liked what they say.

The Sheridan boys had the top four finishers and five of the top eight while the Fillies placed five runners in the top 10 as both teams won the Glen Legler Memorial Invite at Paradise Country Club in Casper.

Sheridan sophomore Austin Akers, who finished seventh at last year’s state meet in Afton, crossed the finish line first with a time of 16 minutes, 34.35 seconds. He was followed by teammates Reese Charest (16:44.12), Blaine Johnson (16:45.43) and David Standish (16:50.09).

All four were part of last year’s state championship team, the first in program history.

“I was really impressed with the way we ran as a team,” Akers said. “We like to group up in the first mile to get a feel for the course and the competition and then we make our move.”

Akers began pulling away from his teammates, and the rest of the field, before the final turn. With the finish line in sight, Akers sprinted down the final stretch. It was the first time he or his teammates had competed on the course.