Natrona County girls, Sheridan boys win Glen Legler cross country meet

Defending state Class 4A cross country champs Sheridan and Natrona County got a first-hand look at the course for this year’s state meet on Thursday. And both the Broncs and the Fillies liked what they say.
The Sheridan boys had the top four finishers and five of the top eight while the Fillies placed five runners in the top 10 as both teams won the Glen Legler Memorial Invite at Paradise Country Club in Casper.
Sheridan sophomore Austin Akers, who finished seventh at last year’s state meet in Afton, crossed the finish line first with a time of 16 minutes, 34.35 seconds. He was followed by teammates Reese Charest (16:44.12), Blaine Johnson (16:45.43) and David Standish (16:50.09).
All four were part of last year’s state championship team, the first in program history.
“I was really impressed with the way we ran as a team,” Akers said. “We like to group up in the first mile to get a feel for the course and the competition and then we make our move.”
Akers began pulling away from his teammates, and the rest of the field, before the final turn. With the finish line in sight, Akers sprinted down the final stretch. It was the first time he or his teammates had competed on the course.
“I like the course,” Akers said. “It’s pretty flat so you can really sprint at times.”
Sheridan totaled 18 points to easily outdistance runner-up Kelly Walsh (52). The Trojans’ Lucas Rowe and Kyson Miller finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
The victory was the second for the Broncs in as many months in Casper. They won the Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain on Aug. 29 when they had the top five finishers.
The Broncs’ success this season comes despite the team losing two all-state runners to graduation. Akers believes the way the team is constructed with a mix of veteran and younger runners ensures the Broncs will continue to compete for championships.
“We just have to trust the process and we’ll be fine,” he said.
For the Natrona County girls, they’ll have a chance at next month’s state meet to win their third consecutive title on as many courses after winning in 2018 at Sheridan and at Afton last year.
Thursday, Fillies junior Delilah Baedke took the lead about halfway through the 5k race and held on for the win with a time of 19:16.87. Sheridan’s Abby Newton finished second in 19:34.23. Natrona County junior Hailie Wilhelm kicked past Sheridan’s Ella Kessner near the finish line to place third; Wilhelm finished in 19:50.31 while Kessner had a time of 19:50.66.
Natrona County also just edged out Sheridan in the team race as the Fillies finished with 30 points and the Broncs had 35. Kelly Walsh was third with 65.
“I started out strong and that’s not really my style,” Baedke said. “But I felt good and this is a fast course, so I liked it.”
Temperatures were in the mid-70s throughout the race, but runners had to battle a cross-wind that at times helped them and at other times was a hindrance.
Growing up in Casper, however, running in the wind is nothing new for Baedke and her teammates, or for any other runner in Wyoming.
“I’m used to the wind,” Baedke shrugged. “My dad always told me that it gives me more oxygen, so I don’t let it bother me.”
Rounding out the point-getters for the Filles were Caitlyn Daniels in seventh, Abby Roberson in ninth and Reagan Lake in 10th.
