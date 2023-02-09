Natrona County seniors Mason Weickum and Tristan Enders signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to compete at the next level. Weickum will run track at Wayne State, a Division II school in Wayne, Nebraska, while Enders will compete in cross county and track at South Dakota School of Mines, a DII school in Rapid City.

Weickum is the defending Class 4A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles and finished second in the 55-meter hurdles at last year's state indoor meet. Weickum also was an all-state running back for the Mustangs this past season.

Enders is a two-time all-state cross country runner, finishing second at the 2022 state meet and ninth in 2021. He also has placed sixth in the 3200-meter run at the state outdoor meet the past two seasons.