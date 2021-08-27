Natrona's Baedke, Sheridan's Akers win season-opening Beartrap Invitational

Wilhelm followed basically the same principle, albeit from a different starting point than Baedke. Whereas Baedke jumped out early, Wilhelm dropped into a comfortable spot in the middle of the pack before making her move on the last lap. The senior, who finished eighth at last year’s state meet, was in seventh place at the midway point.

“I saw the one girl in front of me start to die so I passed her,” Wilhelm said. “And then when the next girl started to die, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get her.’ And then I just kind of ended where I did.”

The 1-2 finish was a testament to Baedke’s continued improvement and Wilhelm’s improved conditioning from last year.

“I tried to improve my speed, because that’s something that I can always work on,” she said of her summer conditioning. “And I worked on my mentality because last year was kind of rough because I kept wanting to quit halfway through.”

Wilhelm’s last-lap charge didn’t surprise Sondag.

“Hailie has always been a come-from-behind runner,” she explained. “She loves to run that way and today it really benefited her. Being a little conservative and being someone who likes to run from behind suits the elevation and the difficulty of the course. She ran a smart race.”