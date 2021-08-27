Natrona's Baedke, Sheridan's Akers win season-opening Beartrap Invitational

The Natrona County cross country teams made a season-opening statement at the Beartrap Invitational on Friday on Casper Mountain. The Mustangs and the Fillies raced to the team titles, with Delilah Baedke and Hailie Wilhelm finishing 1-2 in the girls’ race and Joel Kornkven placing ninth for the boys. Sheridan’s Austin Akers was the boys’ individual medalist.
“It was a total team effort,” Natrona County girls’ cross country coach Beck Sondag said. “Every single girl went out there and did her part. They were invested in what we could do collectively as opposed to individually, and sometimes that frees you up to really run your best race.”
The Fillies totaled 50 points in the race, followed by Sheridan with 55 and Laramie with 77.
Baedke, the defending Class 4A state champ, finished in 21 minutes, 3.14 seconds with Wilhelm crossing the line in 21:12.44. NC freshman Ally Wheeler was seventh (21:42.99), followed by senior Reagan Lake in 23rd and junior Abby Roberson in 29th.
Baedke and Gillette’s Reilly Wilson jockeyed for the lead early, before Baedke started to pull away at the halfway point. By the time the senior broke into the clearing and started heading toward the finish line, Wilhelm and third-place finisher Emma Gonzalez from Burns/Pine Bluffs were the only other runners in the picture.
“I just wanted to be in the first pack,” Baedke said. “I didn’t want to push myself too hard at the beginning.”
Wilhelm followed basically the same principle, albeit from a different starting point than Baedke. Whereas Baedke jumped out early, Wilhelm dropped into a comfortable spot in the middle of the pack before making her move on the last lap. The senior, who finished eighth at last year’s state meet, was in seventh place at the midway point.
“I saw the one girl in front of me start to die so I passed her,” Wilhelm said. “And then when the next girl started to die, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get her.’ And then I just kind of ended where I did.”
The 1-2 finish was a testament to Baedke’s continued improvement and Wilhelm’s improved conditioning from last year.
“I tried to improve my speed, because that’s something that I can always work on,” she said of her summer conditioning. “And I worked on my mentality because last year was kind of rough because I kept wanting to quit halfway through.”
Wilhelm’s last-lap charge didn’t surprise Sondag.
“Hailie has always been a come-from-behind runner,” she explained. “She loves to run that way and today it really benefited her. Being a little conservative and being someone who likes to run from behind suits the elevation and the difficulty of the course. She ran a smart race.”
***
The boys’ race played out perfectly for Akers. The junior settled into the lead pack with senior teammate Reese Charest and Saratoga twins Grady and Grant Bartlett, with the Laramie tandem of Dominic Eberle and Nathan Martin staying close.
“I just wanted to get out, find that pace and keep that for the rest of the race,” Akers said. “I think coming down the aspen loop tree hill was where I kind of took off. I knew I wanted to keep a fast pace going down the hills, that was key.”
Akers crossed the finish line in 17:34.41, with Eberle and Martin finishing second and third, respectively. Kelly Walsh’s Lucas Rowe placed fourth thanks to a sprint to the finish that saw him overtake Grady Bartlett.
While Kornkven was the only Mustang to finish in the top 10, the team’s depth at the front proved to be too much for the other teams to overcome. Junior Jackson Dutcher placed 12th, junior Tristan Enders was 13th, senior Ethan Bauer 15th and junior Jack Diaz 21st.
