Officials are working to bring back high school sports. But obstacles and uncertainty remain.

“The health department is still going to require at least temperature testing for all sports that the schools will have to have in place,” Laird said. “Coaches are going to test those kids before they practice every night. They’re not running actual COVID tests, but they’re going to be monitoring students’ health and they’re going to have a guideline they have to follow, and kids are going to have to answer questions each day about their health.

“That’s going to be a challenge because that’s where we’re going to have to rely on the kids and their parents to be honest with us,” he added. “I know it’s going to be tough, but this isn’t the time to be selfish. If you’re sick, you’re sick. We’re also going to strongly recommend that officials wear face masks during contests, especially in football and volleyball.”

“People have to understand that we don’t have the resources to do all of the testing. So all of our schools are going to have protocols in place.