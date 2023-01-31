Owen Burnett wins state's Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year honors

Owen Burnett, the two-time Class 3A defending state cross country champion while competing for Mountain View, was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

The Kemmerer senior won the 3A individual title on the Ethete course in October with a time of 16 minutes, 4.37 seconds. He also won gold in 2021 on the same course with a time of 16:16.47. Burnett helped lead the Buffalos to the 3A team title each of the past two years.

Burnett was undefeated against in-state competition as a senior. He ran a season-best 15:38.50 in the 5,000 meters to finish 21st at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional on Nov. 12 in Boise, Idaho.

Burnett, who has maintained a 3.98 GPA at Kemmerer, will run for the University of Wyoming cross country and track teams in the fall.