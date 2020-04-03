Peter Visser carves out his own chapter in storied Star Valley running legacy

Ambition brought Peter Visser into the Star Valley distance-running family. Legacy pushed him to carry that family's banner into the upper echelon.
Star Valley head distance-running coach Ty Draney has been thankful for the past decade of the Braves' success. He's coached a continuous line of standouts, crediting guys like Mitch Rider, Cody Peck and Nick Demler with elevating the Braves' cross-country program.
"You want them to buy in and then when they are all in then it all has to work," Draney said. "Once those guys got the ball rolling it was the kids who just came up that made it."
Students want to take part in the program. Last year they had 55 total kids on the cross country team with typically anywhere from 10 to 20 seniors. The Braves had won five straight state championships when Visser arrived as a freshman, coming off a middle-school career not dedicated to cross country. But Draney knew his potential. After all, Visser ran better times in middle school track than former Star Valley standouts Shane Henderson and Asefa Wetzel had.
Driven by competition, Visser dove right in. He was immediately humbled by his teammates and marveled at their abilities.
"I didn't realize how talented they really were," Visser said. "These guys are really good. I'm so happy to have them to push me and cheer each other on."
Draney remembered a cold, soggy meet at St. Anthony, Utah, that left the Braves exhausted. They dispersed together, their muscles aching and bodies sorely destroyed. It was the kind of meet that made runners put their cleats in the closet. Draney looked at Visser, who didn't even place, for some sort of indication.
"He just turned to me and said, 'That was fun,'" Draney remembered. "That's the part you can't really teach or coach."
That's the kind of athlete Peter Visser is. He made his imprint as a sophomore, winning the individual state Class 3A cross country championship with a 4-second cushion. He also won 3,200-meter gold in the spring in a photo finish.
Hungry for another challenge, he qualified for New Balance Nationals in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and finished top 10. Out of the entire nation he'd proven himself as an All-American in an event his state doesn't even offer for regular competition.
Those accomplishments made him DyeStat's No. 100-ranked boys cross country runner going into last year. He improved his stock with what stands as his most memorable race thus far.
Running at the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island Parkway in Eagle, Idaho, he remembered standing on the mark against the region's best. And yet, he was comfortable. He took off on the starting gun, striding comfortably with the rest of the pack drifting behind. When he reached the 2-mile mark he saw his split near 9 minutes, 40 seconds.
"That didn't feel like a 9:40 through the first two-thirds," he remembered thinking. "That was a big surprise."
Visser finished second. That momentum vaulted him to the state championship meet where he broke the Star Valley View Golf Course record with a 16:01.26 on familiar ground. He conquered its hills in a cold, spitting swirl with which he's made comfort. He finished eighth at Nike Cross Nationals and ended No. 84 in DyeStat's end-of-season rankings.
"I wanted to end a little further up, but it is what it is and I'll take it," he said.
Of course, the spring season brought no closure. He wanted to run the 10k steeplechase with hopes of an All-American mark. Instead, he's adapted his goals into something more fluid. That's something he and Draney have talked about through their light interactions. There's daily workouts and running miles with the hopes of salvaging the final three weeks of the track season, but the pandemic's already made an impact.
There's still a senior year left to further his legacy, make a more permanent stamp on an already historic Braves distance-running program that's won seven of the past eight cross country championships. He's taken comfort in that.
Between now and then, he's only doing what he can.
"You've just got to be able to roll with the punches and adjust your goals," Visser said. "I'm hoping for a couple good weeks in June and then just build for cross country season."
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
