Peter Visser carves out his own chapter in storied Star Valley running legacy

"That didn't feel like a 9:40 through the first two-thirds," he remembered thinking. "That was a big surprise."

Visser finished second. That momentum vaulted him to the state championship meet where he broke the Star Valley View Golf Course record with a 16:01.26 on familiar ground. He conquered its hills in a cold, spitting swirl with which he's made comfort. He finished eighth at Nike Cross Nationals and ended No. 84 in DyeStat's end-of-season rankings.

"I wanted to end a little further up, but it is what it is and I'll take it," he said.

Of course, the spring season brought no closure. He wanted to run the 10k steeplechase with hopes of an All-American mark. Instead, he's adapted his goals into something more fluid. That's something he and Draney have talked about through their light interactions. There's daily workouts and running miles with the hopes of salvaging the final three weeks of the track season, but the pandemic's already made an impact.

There's still a senior year left to further his legacy, make a more permanent stamp on an already historic Braves distance-running program that's won seven of the past eight cross country championships. He's taken comfort in that.

Between now and then, he's only doing what he can.

"You've just got to be able to roll with the punches and adjust your goals," Visser said. "I'm hoping for a couple good weeks in June and then just build for cross country season."

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.