Prep cross country results/schedule Sept. 22-23

Thursday
Warrior Invitational
at Worland
Girls
TEAM: Cody 32, Powell 57, Lander 67, Worland 102, Buffalo 109, Lovell NS, Thermopolis NS, Riverton NS
INDIVIDUAL: Taylen Stinson, Cod, 19:29.31; Ameya Eddy, Lan, 19:55.32; Kinley Cooley, Pow, 19:58.03; Zena Tapia, Wor, 20:32.20; Ava Stafford, Cod, 20:31.07; Blue Blackburn, Lan, 20:39.65; Mercedes Jackson, Cod, 20:44.22; Kenna Jacobsen, Pow, 20:52.09; Kylee Silva, Cod, 21:02.48; Ruth Johnson, The, 21:02.74.
Boys
TEAM: Cody 58, Buffalo 74, Worland 76, Lander 90, Riverton 121, Rocky Mountain 130, Powell 142, Thermopolis 237, Lovell 241
INDIVIDUAL: Charlie Hulbert, Cod, 16:41.26; Daniel Merritt, Pow, 17:01.65; Diego Lobatos, Lan, 17:03.98; Trajn Swalstad, Wor, 17:14.10; Zach Friese, Buf, 17:15.48; Ben Stewart, Cod, 17:16.01; Howard McNiven, RM, 17:16.98; Jack Bishop, Wor, 17:17.58; Riley Nielson, Cod, 17:31.84; Grant Winters, RM, 17:33.81.
Friday
Shana Ward Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs, Green River, Wheatland, Torrington, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne South, Glenrock, Wright, Mountain View, Lyman, Rock River, Fort Washakie
Saturday
Bob Firman Invitational
at Boise, Idaho
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Natrona County, Star Valley, Jackson, Cody, Rawlins