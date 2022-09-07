Prep cross country results/schedule Sept. 8-10

Thursday
Berry Bryant/Kyle Johnson Memorial
at Riverton
Girls
TEAM: Cody 16, Lander 41
INDIVIDUAL: Taylen Stinson, Cod, 21:09.71; Keira Jackson, Cod, 21:41.44; Ava Stafford, Cod, 22:10.15; Sunday Schuh, Cod, 22:32.02; Blue Blackburn, Lan, 22:33.35.
Boys
TEAM: Riverton 37, Cody 38, Lander 45
INDIVIDUAL: Kaden Chatfield, Riv, 17:07.30; Charlie Hulbert, Cod, 17:11.83; Diego Lobatos, Lan, 17:14.70; Ben Stewart, Cod, 18:11.03; Riley Nielson, Cod, 18:16.18; Jacob Castro, Riv, 18:19.89; Reed McFadden, Lan, 18:25.75; Gage Gose, Lan, 18:49.15; Kyler Heil, Riv, 18:53.71; Alexander Truax, Riv, 18:53.72.
Friday
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Glenrock, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Sundance, Moorcroft, Wright
Saturday
Chief Nation Invitational
at Ethete
WHO'S HERE: Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Riverton, Wind River, Fort Washakie, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Gillette, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Worland, Star Valley, Powell, Green River, Mountain View, Evanston, Douglas, Lyman, Rawlins, Thermopolis