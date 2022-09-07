 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep cross country results/schedule Sept. 8-10

  • Updated
Thursday

Berry Bryant/Kyle Johnson Memorial

at Riverton

Girls

TEAM: Cody 16, Lander 41

INDIVIDUAL: Taylen Stinson, Cod, 21:09.71; Keira Jackson, Cod, 21:41.44; Ava Stafford, Cod, 22:10.15; Sunday Schuh, Cod, 22:32.02; Blue Blackburn, Lan, 22:33.35.

Boys

TEAM: Riverton 37, Cody 38, Lander 45

INDIVIDUAL: Kaden Chatfield, Riv, 17:07.30; Charlie Hulbert, Cod, 17:11.83; Diego Lobatos, Lan, 17:14.70; Ben Stewart, Cod, 18:11.03; Riley Nielson, Cod, 18:16.18; Jacob Castro, Riv, 18:19.89; Reed McFadden, Lan, 18:25.75; Gage Gose, Lan, 18:49.15; Kyler Heil, Riv, 18:53.71; Alexander Truax, Riv, 18:53.72.

Friday

Big Horn Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Glenrock, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Sundance, Moorcroft, Wright

Saturday

Chief Nation Invitational

at Ethete

WHO'S HERE: Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Riverton, Wind River, Fort Washakie, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Gillette, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Worland, Star Valley, Powell, Green River, Mountain View, Evanston, Douglas, Lyman, Rawlins, Thermopolis

