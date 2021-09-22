Prep cross country results/schedule

Thursday
Foxes & Hounds Meet
at Cody
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Worland, Powell, Lovell, Buffalo
Glen Legler Memorial
at Paradise Valley CC
Girls
Team: Natrona County 18, Kelly Walsh 53, Torrington 81, Douglas 92
Individual: Delilah Baedke, NC, 19:33.88; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 19:35.67; Ally Wheeler, NC, 20:22.90; Bethany Strand, KW, 20:47.55; Abby Robberson, NC, 21:25.80; Alexis Appleby, KW, 21:40.25; Ashley Gross, NC, 21:47.58.
Boys
Team: Natrona County 28, Kelly Walsh 41, Torrington 85, Douglas 88, Glenrock NS
Individual: Jackson Dutcher, NC, 16:53.63; Tristan Enders, NC, 16:53.89; Lucas Rowe, KW, 17:03.28; Cameryn Spence, Dou, 17:05.17; Aydan Loya, Tor, 17:13.28; John Halvorsen, Glk, 17:19.16; Joel Kornkven, NC, 17:21.34.
Friday
Moorcroft Invite
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Sundance, Hulett, Wright
Shana Ward Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Lyman, Riverton, Cheyenne South, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, Rock River, St. Stephens, Fort Washakie, Green River JV, Laramie JV, Manila (Utah)
Saturday
Bobcat Invitational
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Wind River, Wyoming Indian