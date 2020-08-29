Prep cross country results

Friday
Big Horn Invite
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Buffalo, Tongue River, Sheridan jv
LCSD #1 Invite
at Cheyenne
Boys
Team: Cheyenne Central 27, Cheyenne East 40, Cheyenne South 53, Burns-Pine Bluffs NS
Individual: Jason Frentheway, CC, 17:46.32; Brayden Kivisto, CC, 18:08.60; Kaleb Gissendanner, CS, 18:20.82; Tristan Knueppel, CC, 18:46.91; Nathan Broomfield, CC, 19:00.5.
Girls
Team: Cheyenne Central 19, Cheyenne East 38, Cheyenne South NS, Burns/Pine Bluffs NS
Individual: Sydney Morrell, CC, 20:45.02; Kaya Pillavant, CC, 21:16.96; Mikaila Trujillo, CE, 21:36.31; Emma Gonzalez, B/PB, 21:40.94; Lauren Clark, CC, 22:40.09.
Beartrap Invite
at Casper Mountain
Boys
Team: Sheridan 15, Kelly Walsh 43, Laramie 73, Natrona County 85
Individual: Reese Charest, She, 17:38.92; Austin Akers, She, 17:54.83; Blaine Johnson, She, 18:14.98; Gradinaru Sage, She, 18:17.65; David Standish, She, 18:18.67; Kyson Miller, KW, 18:30.11; Liam Blank, KW, 18:31.47; Lucas Rowe, KW, 18:33.81; Jayden Jue, KW, 18:34.98; Ted Rittle, Lar, 18:42.32.
Girls
Team: Sheridan 30, Natrona County 44, Laramie 76, Kelly Walsh 77
Individual: Libby Berryhill, Lar, 20:04.58; Delilah Baedke, NC, 20:26.66; Katie Turpin, She, 21:08.21; Abby Newton, She, 21:08.42; Ella Kessner, She, 21:10.14; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 21:25.10; Bethany Strand, KW, 22:14.21; Sarah Gonda, She, 22:36.13; Mariah Heuer, KW, 22:48.29; Samantha Taylor, She, 23:00.68.
Mallo Invite
at Newcastle
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Sundance, Douglas, Wheatland, Glenrock, Hulett, Wright, Torrington
Saturday
Green River Invite
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Evanston, Rawlins, Star Valley, Jackson, Lander, Mountain View, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Lyman, Riverton
Powell Invite
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!