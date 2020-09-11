Prep cross country results

Friday
Cheyenne Invitational
Girls
Team: Cheyenne Central 51, Natrona County 55, Laramie 61, Cheyenne East 94, Rawlins 110, Kelly Walsh 112, Cheyenne South 192
Individual: Libby Berryhill, Lar, 18:51.63; Delilah Baedke, NC, 19:12.28; Sydney Morrell, CC, 19:44.82; Kaya Pillavant, CC, 20:01.81; Mikaila Trujillo, CE, 20:02.10; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 20:16.03; Emma Hofmeister, CC, 20:21.97; Addison Forry, Lar, 20:33.50; Leah Schabron, Lar, 20:41.12; Ilysa Soule, Lar, 20:47.16.
Boys
Team: Cheyenne Central 43, Kelly Walsh 60, Natrona County 62, Laramie 95, Cheyenne East 125, Cheyenne South 142, Rawlins 187
Individual: Brayden Kivisto, CC, 16:55.14; Kyson Miller, KW, 17:01.34; Lucas Rowe, KW, 17:08.65; Jason Frentheway, CC, 17:09.08; Liam Blank, KW, 17:14.68; Kaleb Gissendanner, CS, 17:16.75; Jack Diaz, NC, 17:19.24; Ethan Bauer, NC, 17:25.85; Jackson Dutcher, NC, 17:31.31; Tristan Knueppel, CC, 17:32.11.
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Sundance, Wright, Rocky Mountain, Douglas, Tongue River, Buffalo, Hulett, Thunder Basin JV, Sheridan JV, Gillette JV
Wheatland Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Torrington, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Saturday
Pre-State Meet
at Afton
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Jackson, Evanston, Rock Springs, Mountain View, Saratoga, Gillette
