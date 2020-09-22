Prep cross country results

Thursday
Glen Legler Memorial
at Paradise Valley GC in Casper
Boys
Team: Sheridan 18, Kelly Walsh 52, Natrona County 69, Douglas 113, Glenrock 125, Torrington NS.
Individual: Austin Akers, She, 16:34.35; Reese Charest, She, 16:44.12; Blaine Johnson, She, 16:45.43; David Standish, She, 16:50.09; Lucas Rowe, KW, 16:52.47; Kyson Miller, KW, 17:02.75; Cameryn Spence, Dou, 17:12.25; Sage Gradinaru, She, 17:13.31; Jackson Dutcher, NC, 17:18.33; John Halverson, Glk, 17:22.11.
Girls
Team: Natrona County 30, Sheridan 35, Kelly Walsh 65, Douglas 113, Torrington NS.
Individual: Delilah Baedke, NC, 19:16.87; Abby Newton, She, 19:34.23; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 19:50.31; Ella Kessner, She, 19:50.66; Katie Turpin, She, 20:10.10; Bethany Strand, KW, 20:10.34; Caitlyn Daniels, NC, 20:32.94; Taylor Jue, KW, 20:45.49; Abby Roberson, NC, 21:01.43; Reagan Lake, NC, 21:08.59.
Warrior Invite
at Worland
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopois, Lander, Riverton, Buffalo
Friday
High Plains Showdown at Jacoby Ridge
at Laramie
WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South
Shane Ward Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Wind River, Tongue River, Wheatland, Rock River, Manila (Utah)
Saturday
Jackson Invite
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Evanston, Teton (Idaho), Pocatello (Idaho), Skyline (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho)
