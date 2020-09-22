 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country results
View Comments
agate

Prep cross country results

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Rocky Mountain Invite

Girls

TEAM: Powell 14, Lovell 25, Rocky Mountain NS

Individual: Kabrie Cannon, Pow, 22:08; Gabby Thomas Pow, 23:22; Maddisun Steed, Lov, 23:41; Meaghan McKeen, Pow, 24:38; Kathryn Mickelson, Lov, 25:05.

Boys

Team: Powell 12, Lovell 31, Rocky Mountain NS

Individual: Joey Hernandez, Pow, 18:42; Daniel Merritt, Pow, 18:56; Cardon Mickelson, Lov, 19:01; Chance Franks, Pow, 19:05; Zach Simmons, RM, 19:09.

Thursday

Glen Legler Memorial

at Paradise Valley GC in Casper

WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Glenrock, Douglas, Big Horn, Sheridan, Torrington

Warrior Invite

at Worland

WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopois, Lander, Riverton, Buffalo

Friday

High Plains Showdown at Jacoby Ridge

at Laramie

WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South

Shane Ward Memorial

at Saratoga

WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Wind River, Tongue River, Wheatland, Rock River, Manila (Utah)

Saturday

Jackson Invite

WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Evanston, Teton (Idaho), Pocatello (Idaho), Skyline (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News