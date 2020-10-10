Prep cross country results

Friday
Powell Invitational
Girls
Team: Cody 22, Worland 44, Powell 60, Buffalo NS, Lovell NS, Thermopolis NS, Riverton NS
Individual: Riley Smith, Cod, 19:20.11; Lexi Rule, Buf, 19:55.99; Ava Stafford, Cod, 20:21.38; Briley Farris, Buf, 20:48.75; Kabrie Cannon, Pow, 20:55.59; Elizabeth Farris, Buf, 21:08.11; Carly Venable, Wor, 21:33.81; Ashton Powell, Cod, 21:42.18; Gabrielle Grabin, Buf, 22:11.34; Nicole Wagler, Cod, 22:16.34.
Boys
Team: Lander 21, Worland 79, Riverton 96, Powell 99, Cody 117, Buffalo 121, Thermopolis 199, Lovell NS, Wind River NS, Rocky Mountain NS
Individual: Kaleb Simonson, Lan, 16:06.67; Sam Kistemann, Lan, 16:39.71; Ethan Kraft, Lan, 16:55.34; Kaden Chatfield, Riv, 16:59.88; Daniel Merritt, Pow, 17:08.12; Blaine Goklish, Lan, 17:13.68; David Juergens, Cod, 17:20.13; Alex Cahhal, Buf, 17:27.27; Reed McFadden, Lan, 17:31.20; Jack Bishop, Wor, 17:38.60.
Rock Springs Invitational
Girls
Team: Jackson 41, Natrona County 54, Kelly Walsh 84, Rawlins 118, Mountain View 130, Lyman 150, Evanston 169, Rock Springs 177, Saratoga NS
Individual: Sydney Thorvalsson, Raw, 17:11; Finley Klinger, KW, 19:38; Delilah Baedke, NC, 19:54; Parker Smith, Jac, 20:01; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 20:11; Elena Jenson, Lym, 20:17; Sarah Tallerico, Jac, 20:19; Katie Giorgis, MV, 20:25; Muriel Jones, Jac, 20:40; Kate Brigham, Jac, 20:52.
Boys
Team: Jackson 31, Kelly Walsh 85, Natrona County 90, Evanston 115, Rock Springs 119, Mountain View 153, Lyman 159, Rawlins 227, Saratoga NS
Individual: Ben Williams, Jac, 16:33; Siler Weaver, Eva, 16:44; Mason Wheeler, Jac, 16:50; Charles Fossey, RS, 17:05; Grant Bartlett, Sar, 17:33; Lucas Rowe, KW, 17:35; Liam Blank, KW, 17:37; Axel Klomparens, Jac, 17:38; Brandon Brazil, Jac, 17:39; Juan Flores, Jac, 17:39.
Wayne Chaney Invite
at Gillette
Girls
Team: Thunder Basin 26, Sheridan 48, Gillette 51
Boys
Team: Thunder Basin 32, Gillette 38, Sheridan 58
